Try these recipes if you are ready for a change

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and it is time to begin planning what your family will be doing to celebrate this year. Many of our celebrations may be taking on a different look this year, and perhaps you will not be hosting as large a group as usual. However, we still have many things to be thankful for and can do so in a smaller and maybe more intimate setting. Even though you may be planning to prepare your traditional components of the meal, I am sharing some delicious recipes for you to try if you are ready for a change.
For a casual evening meal before Thanksgiving, serve this easy New England-style chowder that lets red-skinned potatoes shine. It is lower in calories than many creamed soups, since it uses low-fat milk rather than the usual cream. Creamed corn adds some sweetness and also adds to the creamy texture. If you would like to have more corn in the soup, add some frozen whole kernel corn. I also add one teaspoon of chicken bouillon to the soup for a deeper flavor. Serve along with some fresh fruit and crusty bread and your pre-Thanksgiving evening meal is taken care of.
Chunky Potato-Crab Chowder
(Servings: 6)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped onion
¾ cup chopped celery
1 clove garlic, minced
3½ cups cubed (1-inch) red potatoes (about 1 pound)
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2½ cups low-fat milk
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon grated whole nutmeg
1 (14¾ -ounce) can creamed corn
1 (14-ounce) can fat-free less sodium chicken broth
8 ounces lump crabmeat shell pieces removed
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and garlic; sauté 4 minutes. Add potato; sauté 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk, thyme, nutmeg, corn, and broth. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in crab, parsley and salt; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Source: “ Cooking Light,” Oct. 2003.
Brussels sprouts are one of the popular vegetables for special dinners and they can be prepared in a variety of ways. Adding cider vinegar contributes a special flavor for fall, especially when you top the sprouts with bacon and pecans. This side dish will be a great addition to your Thanksgiving table.
Bacon and Cider Brussels Sprouts
(Servings: 8 – 10)
Ingredients:
6 slices center-cut bacon, chopped
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and divided
3 tablespoons olive oil
2½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
1/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup chopped toasted pecans
Directions:
In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon, and let drain on paper towels; pour off drippings. In same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter with oil over medium-high heat. Add half of Brussels sprouts, cut side down; cook without stirring for 2 minutes. Stir in 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; cook for 2 minutes. Remove from skillet. Repeat procedure with remaining 2 tablespoons butter, remaining Brussels sprouts and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Return all Brussels sprouts to skillet. Add broth and vinegar; partially cover, and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Top with bacon and pecans; serve immediately. Source: “Cooking with Paula Deen,” September 2020.
Have you noticed the resurgence in the popularity of pineapple upside down cake? I have seen it featured on several cooking shows as well as in magazines. When I was growing up, my mother made it frequently for a dessert, and I enjoyed watching her make it, especially seeing it turned upside down out of the pan. This recipe will impress your guests and the gingerbread makes it a perfect choice for the holiday season. This version calls for pineapple chunks rather than the usual rings, but you could use pineapple rings if you so choose. Either way, you can add maraschino cherries for color as well.
Pineapple Upside-down Gingerbread
(Servings: 8 – 10)
Ingredients:
Topping: ¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter
2/3 cup golden brown sugar
2 (20-ounce) cans pineapple chunks in heavy syrup, drained, patted dry with paper towels
Cake: 2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cloves
¾ cup mild-flavored (light) molasses
½ cup golden brown sugar
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup milk
2 tablespoons minced crystallized ginger
1 cup whipping cream, beaten to soft peaks for topping
Directions:
For toppping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt ¼ cup butter in 10-inch-diameter cast-iron skillet or other heavy ovenproof skillet (preferably non-stick) over medium heat. Add 2/3 cup brown sugar and stir until mixture begins to form a thick mass, about 4 minutes. Continue cooking, without stirring, until butter mixture spreads and covers bottom of skillet and bubbles appear all over surface, about 6 minutes longer. Remove skillet from heat. Arrange pineapple chunks close together in concentric circles atop sugar mixture in skillet. If desired, add some maraschino cherries with the pineapple.
For cake: Sift first 8 ingredients (the flour through the cloves) into medium bowl. Using electric mixer, beat molasses, golden brown sugar, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract in large bowl until well blended, about 2 minutes. Add half of dry ingredients, then milk, then remaining half of dry ingredients, beating until well blended after each addition. Beat in crystallized ginger. Spread batter evenly over pineapple in skillet. Bake cake until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool cake in skillet 5 minutes. Run small knife around sides of skillet to loosen cake. Place platter over cake in skillet, invert cake onto platter. Cool cake at least 1 hour. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature with whipped cream. Source: “Bon Appetit,” October 1999.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.
