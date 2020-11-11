Try these recipes if you are ready for a change

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and it is time to begin planning what your family will be doing to celebrate this year. Many of our celebrations may be taking on a different look this year, and perhaps you will not be hosting as large a group as usual. However, we still have many things to be thankful for and can do so in a smaller and maybe more intimate setting. Even though you may be planning to prepare your traditional components of the meal, I am sharing some delicious recipes for you to try if you are ready for a change.