Timber Bar - the quintessential watering hole of Big Timber

Mel is a professed beer geek, and her fondness for brews has influenced the liquid offerings available. There are 14 beers on tap, with approximately 25 kegs stored in the back cooler and basement, conveniently aging until rotated in. Mel goes on to say, “We get a lot of specialty kegs, but one cool thing we do is a vertical of Bad Santa every year. We will put on kegs from 2019, 2020, and 2021 of this Eisbock beer crafted at Bayern Brewing out of Missoula in December. I’ll leave it to Eisbock fans to consider a December trip to the Timber Bar.

The Timber Bar has found favor with beer lovers who use the Untapped app. Not being a beer drinker, Mel explains to me how this social media platform works. It’s a bit of a scavenger hunt for beer enthusiasts looking to earn badges for trying a variety of beers from around the world. Folks tuned into the app can log in, rate the beer, and share with friends what they drank at the Timber Bar.

Beyond the liquid offerings, the bar is known for consistently great food. You would expect to find bar food in the form of burgers, fries, sandwiches, salads and chicken wings, which are all part of the menu. The beef, lamb and pork are sourced locally from Pioneer Meats. The daily soup selections are homemade, including Wisconsin beer soup topped with popcorn, and spaghetti soup, which I found very tasty.