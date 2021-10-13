The Ultimate German Pretzel

With fall firmly in the air, this is the time of year I reserve to make a special pretzel recipe I’ve perfected over the years.

I suppose I make pretzels in autumn because of Oktoberfest — a more than 200-year-old tradition in Bavaria that pulls together folk music, beer and many local delicacies including soft, salty pretzels.

There are a few scattered Oktoberfests usually held in Montana. But for a state where over a quarter of its residents trace their ancestry to German roots — the highest heritage in our state — the German traditions don’t get as much attention as some other heritages.

Whether or not you trace your own roots to Deutschland, you can hold your own little private Oktoberfest with the best pretzels you’ve ever tasted. I guarantee these are more authentically German and superior than anything you’ve had at a game, the mall, or the frozen food section. It has to do with what you do with the pretzels right before they are baked.

Once you have made, shaped, and allowed the dough to rise, there are two options at this point before: 1) a boil in a baking soda solution; or 2) a bath in a lye solution.