The many uses for apples

Apple season is here, and you have probably noticed the variety of apples available in the stores and the trees laden with apples. Last year at this time anyone with apple trees was begging for people to help pick their apples because of the early snowfall our state experienced, so we are fortunate this year to have a beautiful fall that allows for ample time for picking the ripe apples. The saying “An apple a day, keeps the doctor away,” does have truth in it, since apples are a good source of fiber and contain vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and potassium. Apples have so many uses, whether you choose to use them in a main dish, side dish, salad, bread, dessert, beverage or relish. American producers grow more than 100 varieties of apples annually, but about 2,500 varieties are actually grown in the U.S. Some of the newer varieties have been developed to provide more resistance to browning, bruising when shipped and to have a crisper texture. Because this is the season for apples, they are also the focus of this months’ Harvest of the Month, a program that focuses on Montana-grown foods in Montana schools and communities, and some of our local producers are providing apples to our schools throughout the month. It is important to note that the Bitterroot Valley and the south central part of Montana are the largest apple producing parts of the state.