The legend lives with The King's Pound Cake

2. Set an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter or coat the loaf pans lightly with cooking spray and dust them with all-purpose flour or fine dry unseasoned breadcrumbs. Knock out excess flour or crumbs and set the pans aside.

3. The butter should be slightly softened. Cut each stick of cold butter into 8 pats. Lay them out in a single layer of a plate and let them sit about 10 minutes at room temperature. When you press a finger into the butter, the impression should stay. Be sure the butter is not soft enough to spread.

4. Beat the butter with an electric mixer — hand-held or stand mixer — until smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape the bowl. Add the salt and baking powder and beat 1 minute more. Beat in the vanilla and scrape the bowl and beater.

5. With the machine running on medium speed, gradually add the sugar 1/4 cup at a time, taking about 2 minutes. Stop the machine and scrape the bowl and beater. Beat 4 minutes more on medium-high speed. Scrape the bowl and beater. (This lengthy beating creates the bubbles that will expand during baking to give the cake its light texture).

6. Beat in the eggs one or two at a time, beating until incorporated and the batter is smooth. Stop to scrape the bowl and beater as necessary.