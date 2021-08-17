The Grand Union Hotel: Serving Grand Food at the Union Grille

The name Grand Union befits the hotel standing on the banks of the Upper Missouri River in Fort Benton. Opened on Nov. 2, 1882, during the prosperous steamboat times, the hotel appears as a symbol of the perseverance and steadfastness of Montanans. A year after its opening, the river trading industry came to a halt when the Northern Pacific Railroad arrived in Helena, forcing the hotel to go into foreclosure in 1884. Through war times, prohibition, and the Depression, the hotel changed hands between many visionaries who failed to restore the hotel to its past glory.
As we drive across the bridge over the river, once traveled by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and the Corps of Discovery, the three-story brick building stands as the sentry welcome to town. I could only imagine how awestruck passengers on the paddlewheel boats were when the hotel came into view.
In 1995 James and Cheryl Gagnon’s car broke down in Fort Benton during a visit. While waiting for repairs, they came upon the hotel that was up for sale. As native Montanans who grew up in nearby Chester, the Gagnons decided to take on a challenge. After purchasing the hotel, they returned from living in Hong Kong to revitalize the structure. On its 117th anniversary, after four years of restoration, the Grand Union Hotel reopened in its past splendor with modern conveniences, and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On this evening, 10 of us are having our last supper at the Union Grille before embarking on a four-day canoe trip floating from Coals Banks Landing to Judith Landing with Missouri River Outfitters and historian Keith Edgerton. We are seated at a long table in the space by the entrance of the restaurant where in the mornings, continental breakfast is served. The metal ceiling, heavy curtained windows, and nearby heavy wood bar honor times gone by. Dominating the wall is a large painting depicting activity on the river in steamboat times showing the hotel as the backbone to a small town with wood walkways, dirt roads and trading by the water.
For owner Cheryl Gagnon, she says, “What is fun for me as an owner is to see guests have an unexpected culinary experience they didn’t anticipate from a small, rural town.”
Over the last year, Gagnon convinced Executive Chef Benjamin Thorpe to return to Fort Benton after leaving the kitchen seven years ago. With the COVID pandemic, he says, “Family became a priority.” After cooking, bartending and managing stints in Washington, D.C., Ohio, Colorado, and Oregon, he brought his wife and three children back to Big Sky country. “I moved here in June. Cheryl provides housing in town, just three blocks away.”
With “two guys and a dishwasher” in the kitchen, Thorpe is busy and being close to his family allows for him to connect with them during the day. He works the kitchen with Sous Chef Joseph Andersen. “I taught this guy how to cook,” Thorpe says of their working together at Fairmont Hot Springs, and now rejoining as a team at the Grand Union.
Growing up in a military family, Thorpe had the opportunity to live in Southeast Asia to settling in “rural Idaho where we always had a massive garden.”
“I was home schooled,” he shares of his earliest childhood memories in the kitchen, “I remember standing at the counter mixing cookies in a mustard yellow color Kitchen Aid mixer.”
Tonight’s menu includes four courses. Thorpe says, “I wanted you to get a sample of the flavors on our menu; to give you a taste of what we were doing.”
Owner Gagnon continues of the food, “We like to stay current without losing sight of regional cuisine, supporting our local farmers. Our food is elevated, but simple, which lets our local purveyors be highlighted.”
The meal begins with a first course of “vichyssoise with chévre toast and micro greens salad.” Of the vichyssoise, Thorpe says, “It’s a great way to serve a smooth soup made of shallots, potato, pork belly and cream.” Fresh daikon micro greens from Great Falls top quartered cherry tomatoes, and fresh chévre on toast, accompanying the creamy soup served in a teacup.
The second course showcases Thorpe’s Asian sensibilities with “kamut fried chili glazed shrimp, pineapple coconut sorbet.” “I grind my own kamut flour with an old grinder I found in the basement,” he says of the Kamut Khorasan Wheat he sources from Bob Quinn with a farm near Big Sandy. With a smile, he says, “I always loved sorbet as a palate cleanser between courses.”
The third course of “center cut beef tenderloin, potatoes lyonnaise, citrus au poivre” cooked to a medium-rare inspires Hal Forseth to describe the meat as, “no-need-for teeth” steak. The smoked shoyu and tallow cooked meat pleases every carnivore at the table. The other protein choice of “tamarind cured halibut with poblano tamale, elote corn, cocoa cardamom cremeux, hibiscus reduction” comes to the table on a slate tile. Lori Forseth says, “The halibut is cooked perfectly.”
The finale is a “dark chocolate torte with warm ganache center, orgeat Chantilly with fresh blackberry coulis.” The dessert comes to the table on a long rectangular plate with berry sauce brushed across the bottom, anchoring the Chinese soup spoon holding the nutty floral flavored cream and a half round of dense cake oozing with creamy chocolate.
We end our evening on the patio overlooking the waters we will navigate in the hours to come, but for now, we finish our last sips of wine at the hotel befitting its name.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
