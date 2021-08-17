The Grand Union Hotel: Serving Grand Food at the Union Grille

The third course of “center cut beef tenderloin, potatoes lyonnaise, citrus au poivre” cooked to a medium-rare inspires Hal Forseth to describe the meat as, “no-need-for teeth” steak. The smoked shoyu and tallow cooked meat pleases every carnivore at the table. The other protein choice of “tamarind cured halibut with poblano tamale, elote corn, cocoa cardamom cremeux, hibiscus reduction” comes to the table on a slate tile. Lori Forseth says, “The halibut is cooked perfectly.”

The finale is a “dark chocolate torte with warm ganache center, orgeat Chantilly with fresh blackberry coulis.” The dessert comes to the table on a long rectangular plate with berry sauce brushed across the bottom, anchoring the Chinese soup spoon holding the nutty floral flavored cream and a half round of dense cake oozing with creamy chocolate.

We end our evening on the patio overlooking the waters we will navigate in the hours to come, but for now, we finish our last sips of wine at the hotel befitting its name.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

