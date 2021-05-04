Tea time in Bozeman

I need one cup of coffee with a generous amount of Hazelnut creamer to get going in the morning. But tea is my choice of beverage in the evening, often when I’m working at the computer or binge-watching Netflix. For me, tea is a soothing elixir best enjoyed by sipping slowly. Having seen first-hand tea plantations in the far-east and knowing what tedious work it is to pick tea leaves, I appreciate a steaming cup of tea. So it was my pleasure to stop in at the Steep Mountain Tea House in Bozeman to see what was brewing.

Steep Mountain Tea House was formerly Townshend’s Bozeman Tea House, owned by Scott and Melissa Herron and their business partner Matt. After college, Scott and Melissa worked at Youngberg Hill Vineyards and Inn in Oregon before moving to Bozeman and bringing to life Scott’s secret dream of owning a tea house. The doors to Townshend’s Tea House opened in 2014.

When the trio made some life changes and Matt moved on, the Herrons approached their friends Serena Rundberg and Nick Garbiel about buying the business, with the offer of staying on as managers. The sale finalized in November 2020. Serena and Nick are owners of Inspired Madness, which they describe as “a small but mighty company based in Bozeman.” Mighty they are with owning Feed Café, Lot G Café, Daily Coffee & Eatery, and now the Tea House.