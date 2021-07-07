Summer cheesecake with rhubarb-strawberry compote

This special cheesecake is dense and creamy, but also light — not heavy like so many others. The recipe was given to me many years ago by Carolyn Smoller, a fellow graduate student at UC Berkeley. I’ve added the rhubarb-strawberry compote.
You make the crust for this cheesecake with Graham crackers and melted butter. The easiest way to make the crumbs is with a rolling pin. Break the crackers into largish pieces, put them into a plastic bag, and roll away until you have crumbs that are a combination of sizes — mostly fine with some a bit larger. Toss them in a bowl with the melted butter and they’re ready to press onto the bottom of your pan.
You’ll need an 8-inch spring-form pan. These pans have a 2- to 3-inch-tall ring that clamps onto a base. They’re easy to find and essential for this recipe.
Cheesecakes must be smooth and creamy. To make sure of that, bring the cream cheese to room temperature before beating it and be certain to beat until it’s completely smooth and free of lumps before adding other ingredients. This is the critical step, so spend several minutes at it. Beat on medium speed and stop to scrape the bowl and beater often. You’ll be richly rewarded for your efforts.
Cheesecakes can be tricky to bake. Many times they’re over-baked, and a sure sign of that is a cracked top. For this cheesecake, a 300 degree oven will give you the perfect result. The cake will jiggle a bit when you remove it from the oven to spread with the topping. That is as it should be. Another 10 minutes in the oven and the cheesecake is baked.
Cool it completely on a wire rack and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight before serving. This cake is delicious plain, but it is even better with the rhubarb-strawberry compote. Happy baking!
Cheesecake with rhubarb-strawberry compote
Makes 8 servings
This mildly spiced cheesecake is creamy and light, and the recipe is one of the best I know. I make it more often than any other cheesecake. The tangy rhubarb-strawberry compote goes beautifully with it. You will need an 8-inch spring-form pan.
Cheesecake
8 double graham crackers (16 squares; about 4 ounces)
4 tablespoons melted butter, cooled slightly
1 pound full fat cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/8 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs, separated
Topping
1 cup full fat dairy sour cream
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Lightly butter the sides only of the spring-form pan. Adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
2. Break up the crackers and put them into a 1-gallon zip-top bag. With a rolling pin, crush the crackers into crumbs. Transfer the crumbs to a medium bowl and stir in the 4 tablespoons melted butter with a table fork. Turn the crumbs onto the base of the baking pan and press evenly into a firm layer. Set aside.
3. In a medium bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and free of lumps. This is the critical step in making any cheesecake. Beat in the 1/2 cup sugar and lemon zest.
4. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, salt, and egg yolks and beat well until very smooth.
5. In a clean bowl with clean beaters, whip the egg whites until they form firm peaks that curl a bit at their tips when the beater is raised. Do not overbeat.
6. Fold the whites into the cheesecake batter with a large flexible spatula only until no whites show. Be gentle to retain as much of the air in the whites as possible. Turn into the prepared pan and spread level with the spatula.
7. Bake for 60 minutes. Prepare the topping while the cheesecake bakes.
8. In a small bowl, stir the sour cream, sugar, and vanilla with a whisk just to combine well.
9. When the cheesecake has baked for 60 minutes, remove it from the oven but do not turn the oven off. The center of the cake will be jiggly. Carefully spread the topping over the hot cake and return it to the oven for 10 minutes.
10. Cool the cheesecake completely on a cooling rack. Cover the pan loosely with foil and refrigerate for several hours or overnight before serving.
11. To serve, carefully release the side of the spring-form pan and lift it off the base. Rinse a knife in hot water, and shake off excess water, before making each cut. Serve with the cold compote.
Rhubarb-strawberry compote
You can prepare this tangy compote before or after making the cheesecake. Makes about 3 1/2 cups.
1 pound rhubarb stalks, cut into 3/4-inch-wide pieces (4 cups)
1/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup water
2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved (8 ounces)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Put the rhubarb, both sugars, and water into a 3-quart saucepan. Set the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until the rhubarb is just tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. This will take about 8 minutes, but watch is closely. You do not want the rhubarb to fall apart.
2. Stir in the strawberries and cook 1 minute more. Take the pan off the heat and stir in the vanilla. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate. Serve cold with the cheesecake.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.