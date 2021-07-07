Summer cheesecake with rhubarb-strawberry compote

This special cheesecake is dense and creamy, but also light — not heavy like so many others. The recipe was given to me many years ago by Carolyn Smoller, a fellow graduate student at UC Berkeley. I’ve added the rhubarb-strawberry compote.

You make the crust for this cheesecake with Graham crackers and melted butter. The easiest way to make the crumbs is with a rolling pin. Break the crackers into largish pieces, put them into a plastic bag, and roll away until you have crumbs that are a combination of sizes — mostly fine with some a bit larger. Toss them in a bowl with the melted butter and they’re ready to press onto the bottom of your pan.

You’ll need an 8-inch spring-form pan. These pans have a 2- to 3-inch-tall ring that clamps onto a base. They’re easy to find and essential for this recipe.

Cheesecakes must be smooth and creamy. To make sure of that, bring the cream cheese to room temperature before beating it and be certain to beat until it’s completely smooth and free of lumps before adding other ingredients. This is the critical step, so spend several minutes at it. Beat on medium speed and stop to scrape the bowl and beater often. You’ll be richly rewarded for your efforts.