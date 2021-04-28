Steelhead comes alive with robust flavors

Farm-raised steelhead, a large rainbow trout with a mild flavor profile, leaps to life when paired with robust foods. A cooked combo of red onion, garlic, ginger, chives, scallions and mustard, baked atop the fish, will make you want to get it into your mouth as soon as you smell the irresistible aroma emerging from the oven.
According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium list on sustainable fish species, steelhead is perfectly okay to eat. These fish, close kin to salmon, mature in the sea and return to freshwater to spawn. Unlike true salmon, which die after spawning once, steelhead return to the freshwater streams where they were born to spawn, then swim back to the sea and repeat the cycle a number of times.
I love steelhead because it’s adaptable to all sorts of seasonings. It’s a blank canvas for the cook. Just salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon add zip. Ditto a dollop of hollandaise sauce. If I’m in the mood for Asian flavors, I’ll smear on some oyster sauce, soy and sriracha. If Italy is calling to me, then a garlicky basil pesto will do very nicely.
The recipe here came about because I had a hankering for onion, garlic and ginger. I wanted red onion for color and also because it’s robust but not overly onion-y. Garlic and ginger added oomph without dominating other flavors. I also happened to have chives and scallions which added something strong and green. Mustard united all these flavors and added its own special tang.
Cooking steelhead and salmon at a low temperature always gives these fish a special succulence and keeps their flesh moist. You can’t go wrong with low and slow. Happy cooking!
Baked Steelhead with Robust Flavors
(Makes 6 servings)
Farm-raised steelhead, a mild tasting fish, loves robust flavors. Here a combination of cooked red onion, garlic, ginger, chives, scallions and mustard will wake up your taste buds. Serve with green beans and a salad.
A side of steelhead weighing 2 to 2 1/2 pounds
1 red onion (10 to 12 ounces), peeled
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
1/2 cup chopped chives
1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
1/3 cup whole grain or Dijon mustard
1. Rinse the fish under cool tap water and pat dry. Line a large rimmed baking sheet (17 x 12 inches) with aluminum foil. Set the fish skin side down in the pan (angle it if it’s too long to fit straight across the pan’s length). Run your fingers gently over the flesh to feel if there are any bones. Pluck them out with tweezers.
2. Cut the onion in half vertically and lay the halves cut side down on your work surface. Slice each half lengthwise into thin pieces.
3. Put the butter and olive oil into a large (12-inch) skillet and set the pan over medium heat. When the fat is bubbling, stir in the onion and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and browned in spots.
4. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and mix in the chives and scallions. Stir in the mustard. Taste carefully and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Spread the topping onto the fish.
5. Adjust an oven rack to the center position and preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Let the steelhead stand at room temperature while the oven preheats.
6. Bake for 30 minutes. Cut into portions, slide a metal spatula under each to separate it from the skin, and set on warmed dinner plates.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.