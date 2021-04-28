Steelhead comes alive with robust flavors

Farm-raised steelhead, a large rainbow trout with a mild flavor profile, leaps to life when paired with robust foods. A cooked combo of red onion, garlic, ginger, chives, scallions and mustard, baked atop the fish, will make you want to get it into your mouth as soon as you smell the irresistible aroma emerging from the oven.

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium list on sustainable fish species, steelhead is perfectly okay to eat. These fish, close kin to salmon, mature in the sea and return to freshwater to spawn. Unlike true salmon, which die after spawning once, steelhead return to the freshwater streams where they were born to spawn, then swim back to the sea and repeat the cycle a number of times.

I love steelhead because it’s adaptable to all sorts of seasonings. It’s a blank canvas for the cook. Just salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon add zip. Ditto a dollop of hollandaise sauce. If I’m in the mood for Asian flavors, I’ll smear on some oyster sauce, soy and sriracha. If Italy is calling to me, then a garlicky basil pesto will do very nicely.