Specially prepared gifts of food are always appreciated

Christmas will be here before we know it, and maybe you are trying to decide on the best way to share your holiday wishes with those who are special to you. Holiday open houses are a tradition for many, where friends have a chance to get together, but this year will probably not be the year to host an open house, with the increase in the coronavirus cases.

With many spending more time in the kitchen cooking now, this may be a perfect time to share your talents with special treats of food gifts. Specially prepared gifts of food are usually appreciated, and those receiving the gift have an opportunity to try something new.

One option is to put together all the ingredients needed for a particular dish and give that along with the recipe, so the dish can be prepared by the recipient. Last year I assembled some potato soup mixes that could be prepared in a cup with just water added and then cooked in the microwave. The gift was much appreciated because the older couple could easily prepare a quick lunch. If you would like recipes for mixes, there are several on websites.

English Honey Loaf

(Makes a 9x5-inch loaf or two smaller loaves)