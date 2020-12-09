Specially prepared gifts of food are always appreciated

Christmas will be here before we know it, and maybe you are trying to decide on the best way to share your holiday wishes with those who are special to you. Holiday open houses are a tradition for many, where friends have a chance to get together, but this year will probably not be the year to host an open house, with the increase in the coronavirus cases.
With many spending more time in the kitchen cooking now, this may be a perfect time to share your talents with special treats of food gifts. Specially prepared gifts of food are usually appreciated, and those receiving the gift have an opportunity to try something new.
One option is to put together all the ingredients needed for a particular dish and give that along with the recipe, so the dish can be prepared by the recipient. Last year I assembled some potato soup mixes that could be prepared in a cup with just water added and then cooked in the microwave. The gift was much appreciated because the older couple could easily prepare a quick lunch. If you would like recipes for mixes, there are several on websites.
English Honey Loaf
(Makes a 9x5-inch loaf or two smaller loaves)
The gift of this quick bread — with a cake-like texture that is delicately flavored with lemon, honey and spices — would be welcomed by anyone lucky enough to receive it. The recipe was a senior winner in the Pillsbury competition in Kansas City, Missouri. The bread can be baked in smaller loaf shapes to package as gifts if desired. Decorated plastic bags are available in the size of a loaf to make wrapping easier.
Ingredients:
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon double-acting baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon ginger
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup shortening
2 unbeaten eggs
1/3 cup honey
1½ teaspoons grated lemon rind
½ cup strong, cooled coffee
½ cup raisins
½ cup nuts, chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x5-inch loaf pan with baking spray. If desired you can use smaller-sized pans. Mix together the flour, baking powder, soda, salt and spices. Set aside. Cream shortening or margarine and gradually beat in sugar; cream well. Blend in the eggs, beating well. Add honey and lemon rind; mix until blended. Add coffee alternately with the dry ingredients. Blend well after each addition. Stir in raisins and nuts. Turn batter into prepared pan or pans. Bake 55–60 minutes for 9x5-inch pan, or until toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean. Adjust time for smaller loaf pans. Source: “Pillsbury Best of the Bake-off Collection.”
Espresso Fudge
(Yield: 2 pounds fudge)
Coffee lovers will enjoy this fudge made using instant espresso powder. The surprise ingredient in the fudge is the addition of crushed Oreo cookies. When making candy it is important to remember that the sugar syrup is cooked to a different temperature than the recipe may indicate since altitude affects the temperature required for the candy to set. To determine the correct temperature deduct 1 degree for every 500 feet above sea level for your location. The cooking time will be longer, for instance the soft-ball stage will require more than 5 minutes of cooking time. If you do not have a thermometer that is correct, it is safest to use the cold water test, in this case, cooking to the soft-ball stage. (The mixture when dropped into cold water can be formed into a soft ball.) The instant espresso granules called for is carried in Target and Walmart stores.
Ingredients:
10 chocolate cookies with cream filling (Oreos)
3 tablespoons instant espresso granules, divided
1½ cups sugar
½ cup butter or margarine
1(5 oz.) can evaporated milk
8 oz. vanilla-flavored candy coating, chopped
1 (7 oz.) jar marshmallow cream
½ cup chopped hazelnuts or walnuts
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Process cookies, with 1 tablespoon espresso granules, in food processer until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Set aside. Line a 13 x 9-inch pan with a large sheet of aluminum foil. Butter the foil and set aside. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons espresso granules, sugar, ½ cup butter, and milk in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until sugar and espresso granules dissolve, stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil 5 - 10 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches soft ball stage, or candy thermometer reaches 234 degrees. (Adjust for altitude. It will be 228 degrees for most of Yellowstone Co.) Remove from heat. Add candy coating and marshmallow cream, stirring until candy coating melts. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Gently fold in reserved cookie crumb mixture, creating a speckled effect. Spread mixture into prepared pan. Let cool completely. Carefully lift foil out of pan. Cut fudge into small squares. Source: “Leisure Arts Presents the Spirit of Christmas, Book Nineteen.”
Peanut Butter Clusters
Just four ingredients and 20 minutes — could a fabulous last-minute gift be any easier? The crushed potato chips provide an unexpected crunch and flavor with the chocolate. These are so tasty it is hard to eat just one. They can also be frozen to have on hand.
Ingredients:
2 cups peanut butter chips
1 cup chocolate chips
1½ cups dry roasted peanuts
1 cup crushed ridged potato chips
Directions:
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt peanut butter chips and chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Stir in peanuts and potato chips. Drop by level tablespoons onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until firm. Store in an airtight container. Source: “Taste of Home, Christmas Recipes and Crafts,” 2011. Recipe submitted by Pat Maxwell of Taft, Calif.
A good cheese ball is always welcome for special occasions. You can have this on hand in the refrigerator for a quick gift when needed. If desired, make the mixture into several smaller balls. Give the cheese ball along with some crackers.
Easiest Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
2 (8 oz.) packages shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1-ounce package ranch dressing mix
¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
10 ounce package chopped pecans
Directions:
Combine cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing mix, and hot pepper sauce; form into a ball using plastic wrap. Roll ball in chopped pecans to cover.
Refrigerate overnight to meld flavors and firm up cheese. Source: “Goose Berry Patch Christmas, Book 8.”
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.
