Sourdough goodness at Helena’s Sunflower Bakery

Beyond baked goods, Sunflower Bakery now offers a homemade soup daily, along with salads and quiche. Coffee and tea are available, along with an assortment of Blue Sky Sodas and bottled water. Future plans call for sandwiches on the menu. Currently, the bakery is only open for takeout, but plans are underway for indoor seating when the McLeans feel it’s safe. They hope to find themselves back at the farmers market if time and resources allow. Keeping the doors of the bakery open is their priority.

I ask Kate if she ever imagined when she was studying art that she would own a bakery one day. Her response was intuitive. “We’re able to express our creative sides through our baking.” I have nothing but admiration for this sweet couple, juggling a new business with only part-time help and raising their 4-year-old. I’ll definitely make the trek out to Helena’s west end. Slices of toasted sourdough are my new go-to fav for breakfast, topped with butter and peach preserves.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

