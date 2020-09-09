So many ways to enjoy tomatoes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomatoes that are picked fresh and ripe from the vine are one of the special benefits of having your own garden. We need to take advantage of having these prizes available to us and enjoy them in as many ways as possible.

Whether eating them directly from the vine, combining them with other fresh veggies in a salad, enjoying a rich pasta sauce, or using them to top off a pizza, there are so many options we have to take pleasure in with this popular vegetable. I personally have been finding ways to include them in my meals each day. If you are fortunate enough to have an ample supply, now is the time to preserve some to enjoy this fall or winter either by freezing or canning. Freezing tomatoes is easy if you are pressed for time. Cherry tomatoes can just be washed, patted dry and placed in zip-lock freezer bags and in the freezer. Larger tomatoes should be placed in hot water to loosen the skins, then — skins removed — cut in quarters, placed in zip-lock freezer bags and then in the freezer.