So many ways to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers

When you finish with your Thanksgiving dinner, you have remaining one of the best parts of Thanksgiving — the left-overs. There are so many ways to enjoy the dinner left-overs if you are lucky enough to have them. Of course, be sure to practice the rules of food safety and get any of the potentially hazardous foods refrigerated within 2 hours of completing the cooking. With all the concerns of the coronavirus, you don’t want to be concerned about experiencing a case of a food-borne illness. Trim all the meat from the turkey carcass and refrigerate the meat and carcass separately. The carcass will cook up to make a flavorful soup and you can also add some left-over stuffing to that soup as well. How about making a turkey pot pie using some of the left-over turkey and gravy along with the left-over vegetables? Sandwiches are always special, as well as salads and casseroles. Try some of the following recipes to get more creative with the remaining bounty from your special meal.