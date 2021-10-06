Eighty five percent of American households own a slow cooker. There is a good reason for that — when you have one it is like having someone in your kitchen preparing a meal for you. Since preparing weeknight meals is one of the biggest challenges many families face, it makes sense that the slow cooker can be a “best friend.” Put the ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and dinner is ready for you by evening. With the fall season there are many athletic practices and games going on after school, and it is a special blessing to come home and have a flavorful aroma emitting from the house and dinner ready.