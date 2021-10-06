Eighty five percent of American households own a slow cooker. There is a good reason for that — when you have one it is like having someone in your kitchen preparing a meal for you. Since preparing weeknight meals is one of the biggest challenges many families face, it makes sense that the slow cooker can be a “best friend.” Put the ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and dinner is ready for you by evening. With the fall season there are many athletic practices and games going on after school, and it is a special blessing to come home and have a flavorful aroma emitting from the house and dinner ready.
You will enjoy this hearty and healthy pork and vegetable stew. Save prep time in the morning by combining all the ingredients except the liquid in a zip-lock bag and refrigerate overnight.
Southwestern pork and squash stew
(Servings: 6)
Ingredients:
1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed
1 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 medium carrots, sliced (1/4-inch)
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained *Can substitute 2 (10 oz.) cans Rotel tomatoes, mild
Directions:
Combine all the ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on Low 7–8 hours until vegetables and meat are tender. If desired serve topped with a spoonful of sour cream. Serve with a slice of crusty bread.
**To prepare ahead of time: Combine all ingredients except chicken broth and canned tomatoes in a resealable freezer bag. Refrigerate or freeze until ready to prepare. Empty ingredients from bag into slow cooker; add broth and tomatoes. Follow cooking instructions. If freezing, place in fridge the night before to thaw. Source: “Taste of Home,” August/September 2021.
Slow cooker carnitas
(Servings: 10)
Carnitas are a favorite Mexican food and the slow cooker is a perfect kitchen appliance to prepare the meat so it is tender and easy to shred. If you are looking for a good choice for an upcoming tailgating event, this would be sure to score a touchdown. If desired, freeze the cooked and shredded pork in individual serving sizes to have on hand for future meals.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
1 teaspoon coriander
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 (4-pound) boneless pork shoulder roast, cut into 4 pieces
2 bay leaves
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
Tortillas and desired toppings, such as cilantro, chopped onion, and radish slices
Directions:
Stir together garlic powder, cumin, salt, oregano, coriander and cinnamon in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over pork. Put bay leaves and broth into a 3 1/2 to 4-quart slow cooker, then add pork. Cook, covered, until pork is very tender, 4–5 hours on High or 7–8 hours on Low. Transfer pork to a cutting board and shred with 2 forks; transfer to a serving bowl or platter. Skim fat from cooking liquid and use liquid as needed to moisten pork if desired. Serve on tortillas with desired toppings. Source; “AllRecipes,” August/September 2021.
Beef and broccoli
(Servings: 6)
This Asian-inspired recipe requires a minimal amount of prep in the morning and can simmer away while you are at work. If desired, prepare the meat and combine the seasoned sauce the night before and refrigerate. It will be ready to add to the slow cooker in the morning.
Ingredients:
2 cups sliced yellow onion
1 (1 1/2 to 1 3/4- pound) beef flank steak or beef bottom round steak, cut across the grain into 4 to 6 portions
1/2 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar
1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
Toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Directions:
Place onion and meat in a 3 ½- to 4-pound slow cooker. In a small bowl combine broth, soy sauce, hoisin, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger and garlic; pour over meat mixture. Cover; cook on Low 8–10 hours. Remove meat, reserving onion and cooking liquid in cooker. Cover meat to keep warm. In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons water and the cornstarch. Turn heat setting to High. Stir into cooking liquid. Add broccoli. Cover; cook about 15 minutes more or until cooking liquid is thickened and bubbly and broccoli is crisp-tender. Slice meat thinly across the grain. Stir into broccoli mixture. If desired, top with sesame seeds. Serve over rice noodles or rice. Source: Better Homes & Gardens, January 2020.
Our favorite chili
(Servings: 10-12)
A good pot of chili is always a favorite in the fall, and this recipe will be a welcome addition to your choices of slow cooker recipes. Make up a batch for tailgating or a Halloween party that you may have planned. Since it makes a generous quantity, you can always freeze some to have on hand for later use.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 rib celery, chopped
1 (29 oz.) can stewed tomatoes
2 (15.5 oz.) cans red kidney beans, undrained
2 (15.5 oz.) cans chili beans, undrained
1/2 cup ketchup
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 (6 oz.) cans tomato paste
Directions:
Brown ground beef, onions, and celery in skillet. Drain. Place in slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Cover. Cook on Low 8–10 hours or on High 4–5 hours. Serve with fresh warm cornbread and slices of Colby or Monterey Jack cheese. Source: “Fix-It and Forget-It Recipes for Entertaining,” Phyllis Pellman Good & Dawn J. Ranck.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.