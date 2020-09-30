Shrimp, shishito peppers pair in stir-fry

2. For the shishito peppers, rinse and pat dry. Add the sesame oil to a medium skillet (10-inch) and set the pan over medium heat. When hot, add the peppers and salt and toss well to coat. Cook a minute or two, tossing the peppers occasionally. Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low, and cook about 5 minutes, until the peppers are tender. Set the pan aside, covered.

3. For the vegetables, prep the list and have them handy.

4. For the sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl.

5. For the other ingredients, combine the garlic, ginger and pepper flakes in a small dish, and have the cooking oil handy.

6. To cook, set a wok or large skillet (12-inch) over high heat. When the pan is hot, add 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and a pinch of salt, and swirl the pan a couple of times. Add the bell pepper, scallions and celery. Stir and toss constantly to combine the vegetables with the oil and salt. Continue cooking, stirring and tossing, until the vegetables are crisp/tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a side dish.