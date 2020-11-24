Shelter under the Big Sky at the Shade Tree Cafe

Both Susan and I ordered the “Patty Melt” with “Burger Patty, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread.” Susan opted for no bread, “Homemade Chips or fries.” My order arrived at the table on a tin plate lined with black and white checkered paper. I bit into a crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside grilled sandwich. After sharing my chips, Susan decided to order the side she did not get. The reason was she said of the chips, “Oh. They were the best I have ever had.”

Coke ordered a “Mushroom Burger” with 1/3 pound burger and “Fresh Mushrooms and Real Swiss Cheese.” She said, “I love the mushrooms. I love the Swiss cheese. It is just right.”

And it was just right at the Shade Tree Cafe where I was reminded that “It’s Montana” when we find that we are related under the shelter of the Big Sky.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

