Shelter under the Big Sky at the Shade Tree Cafe

The Shade Tree Cafe on Denton’s main drag provides some of the only shade around. In a landscape where amber fields of wheat stretch to the horizon’s edge, restaurant owners Brandy and Joel Barber have provided shelter for locals and visitors for 10 years. On the road between Lewistown and Fort Benton, inside a small brick building with white framed windows, Brandy realized her dream of having “a small café, a place to visit with people.”
On this Saturday morning, people visited. Socially distanced, two men talked at the counter, a group of teenagers giggled in the back, and a small group gathered under the “OLD FARTS CORNER” sign. We sat at a table looking out the window onto the street where RVs cruised by alongside grain and cattle trucks.
Shades of time were found here. Grape vines hand painted on the wall leave evidence of a previous owner. The brick arched opening into another room now lined with log wood accents hinted at an addition onto a once outside patio. The front wall mimics the landscape in early summer with prairie green colored tile from another era. Even the old “Denton Cafe” sign out front remained.
Here on the counter were homemade cinnamon rolls. Locals who knew we were heading to the café all asked, “Are you going to get a cinnamon roll?” On Thursdays, this is where Brandy’s maple bars, a long donut with maple icing, sell for one dollar. The café serves up Livingston-based Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream with the last of seven choices being “Stuck in a Rut” made with vanilla ice cream with caramel, and chocolate covered caramels.
It's apropos since we were in rutting season, but rut can also refer to the long deep tracks established here from ranching and farming. On this day, as I visited with good friend Susan Carlson and new friend Coke Knox, I quickly saw our paths meeting. Both Coke’s and Susan’s relatives have long established residencies in Denton. Susan’s great-great-grandparents, the Evers established the Everson Ranch in 1889 while Coke’s grandparents, the Ridgeways, claimed their land in 1911. The photographer for this article, Lynn Donaldson, also grew up here, as did Joel Barber.
Today, he worked as the cook, whereas on most days he oversees the Longbranch bar that he also owns, later in the day. When asked what his favorite thing to cook was, he responded, “I enjoy it, all but I like cooking steaks the most.”
Brandy shared, “We have had people tell us that our steaks are as good as you would find in a big city.”
Her cooking began as a child, “When I lived with my aunt and uncle, they had a hunting camp in Cleveland, Montana. We made suppers together but my aunt made all the desserts.” It was her grandmother who inspired the homemade pies offered at the café. On this day, the chalk board in the corner read, “Slice HomeMade Pie – Peanut Butter Cream Cheese, Apple Raisin and Peachberry.”
“My grandmother gave me a pie recipe made with Crisco. I started making it with butter for its flavor,” Brandy said of making the recipe her own. I ended my meal with a slice of “Peachberry” pie with a delicate crust, and my preference, a not so sweet strawberry and peach filling.
Both Susan and I ordered the “Patty Melt” with “Burger Patty, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread.” Susan opted for no bread, “Homemade Chips or fries.” My order arrived at the table on a tin plate lined with black and white checkered paper. I bit into a crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside grilled sandwich. After sharing my chips, Susan decided to order the side she did not get. The reason was she said of the chips, “Oh. They were the best I have ever had.”
Coke ordered a “Mushroom Burger” with 1/3 pound burger and “Fresh Mushrooms and Real Swiss Cheese.” She said, “I love the mushrooms. I love the Swiss cheese. It is just right.”
And it was just right at the Shade Tree Cafe where I was reminded that “It’s Montana” when we find that we are related under the shelter of the Big Sky.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
