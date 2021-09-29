Sausage season will become a part of your life

Can you imagine a life without seasons? I can’t, and I don’t want to. We are blessed to have four seasons in Montana. Each one brings its own traditions and memories.

I could make a case for each one of the seasons being my favorite. As I crouched on the side of a mountain in Mineral County picking huckleberries at the peak of summer this year, I thought to myself, this could be the best season.

But the truth is I love autumn and always cross my fingers that fall will not be cut short with an early winter. I break out my flannels, turn to comfort foods, and hope to see beautiful fall foliage. Fall is a prized season for many Montanans — the return of the school year with a more regular schedule, football season, hunting season and sausage season.

You read that right: sausage season.

If sausage season has eluded you up to this point, it’s about to become a regular part of your life. For me, it’s a tradition I’ve grown to love since my earliest memories of watching my grandpa and uncles huddle around cutting boards, knives, grinders and stuffers as they made the family Volga German sausage.

I have tried to carry on that tubed-meat tradition and used the lessons learned to branch out and make other kinds of sausages.