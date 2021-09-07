'Roughing It' with Missouri River Outfitters

The next morning, as we slipped out of our sleeping bags, thankful for elevated cots and canvas stand-up tents, we walked up the path to the kitchen, no longer slippery from last evening’s mud. We enjoyed a bottomless pot of French press coffee already brewed like all the other mornings, while Kosovich toasted bagels for smoked salmon with all the fixings.

For most of the final stretch, we made our way down with our boats rafted together in a “flotilla.” Surviving “Deadman Rapid,” named for the drowning of four crewmen in steamboat days, was a non-event, and we arrived safely at Judith Landing, a common take-out point for many boaters. Here we had our final lunch of pasta salad, watermelon and ice cream bars.

With the expert guidance of MRO, we learned to truly respect the fortitude and fortune of the Corps of Discovery as we were “roughing it” on the Missouri River.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

