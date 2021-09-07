'Roughing It' with Missouri River Outfitters

Missouri River Outfitters (MRO) changed my view of “roughing it.” My memories of instant oatmeal, ramen noodles, and coffee crystals mixed with hot cocoa and mini marshmallows were replaced by a new vision of camp cooking. MRO’s owner Nicolle Fuguere and her team showed how food cooked in the wilderness does not have to be as primitive as roasting a freshly caught trout on a stick or boiling water on a canister stove to rehydrate freeze-dried beans for chili.
From Coal Banks Landing to Judith Landing, 10 of us were escorted down the 47-mile stretch of the Missouri River by guides Jacquellyn Bomgardner and Ryan Watkins, teamed up with Montana State University history professor Keith Edgerton and his wife, Lenette Kosovich. The four-day adventure took us by the sandstone White Cliff section that Meriwether Lewis had described as having “a most romantic appearance.” We experienced a variety of Montana weather that brought several hot days, high winds and a violent thunderstorm.
We replicated a small segment of the journey that began Feb. 28, 1803, when Captain Lewis and Second Lieutenant William Clark led the Corps of Discovery in search of a route to the Pacific Ocean. Over four years and thousands of miles, they explored lands and rivers, and met Indigenous people heretofore unseen.
We watched the MRO team load the canoes and wanted to help, but knew we would just be in the way. They shoe-horned coolers filled with iced beverages, fresh and frozen foods, and jerry cans of potable water at a gallon per person a day into our boats. Grills and propane for the mobile kitchen along with creature comforts of lawn chairs, tables, tents and cots were squeezed into every cranny, with our personal gear, safely in dry bags, stacked on top. The freeboard sank ever closer to the water line with the three cases of wine we brought along.
The first miles of our journey found us zig-zagging down river as we attempted to recall owner Nicolle Fuguere’s instructions of using a “J Stroke” to keep the boat on a straight path or “feathering” the paddle to reduce wind resistance. We floated the most popular stretch on the Upper Missouri, passing by mostly privately owned land where we saw cows grazing or encountered evidence of their presence.
Our first rest stop, about 5 miles downriver, was Little Sandy. While Edgerton guided us up a hill to see ancient teepee rings, Kosovich prepared lunch. We returned to a salad buffet of quinoa, shredded carrots and cabbage, sliced red peppers, and chopped green onions, topped with Fuguere’s Thai peanut dressing. To have fresh food on a wilderness experience was incredibly special.
Our first night’s stop brought us to Eagle Creek near the campsite occupied by the Corps of Discovery on May 31, 1805. The creek was originally named “Stonewall Creek'' by the explorers. Quickly setting up the kitchen with two portable stove tops, a prep table and a cleaning station, Kosovich and her crew busily heated up lamb meatballs and tortillas.
“I rotate about 15 to 20 dinners for my trips,” owner Fuguere shared. “I prep food two days prior to the trip. My mother (Jenice Fuguere) does all the baking. She takes pride in baking, and I let her have it."
On our trip, our meals ended with lemon, chocolate and blueberry cakes and at lunch, spice, chocolate chip and ginger cookies.
On the second night, after paddling past a scenic stretch guarded by walls of white sandstone, we were hungry and tired after fighting headwinds to reach Dark Butte. That evening we feasted on salmon with rice and a salad of split peas and corn.
While we ate dessert, lead guide, professor Edgerton, read from Lewis’ journal where he described Toussaint Charbonneau’s recipe for buffalo sausage, known as “white pudding” or “boudin blanc.” Charbonneau was a French-Canadian explorer and trader, and Sacajawea’s husband. We obviously had a much different culinary experience than the Corps of Discovery.
Fuguere purchased Missouri River Outfitters in 2017 after guiding for the company for nearly 10 years. Her meals are created with intention to support local businesses by sourcing fish from Seafoods of the World in Billings, and getting her grains from Casey Bailey of Timeless Seeds in Fort Benton. She buys her lamb and pork from Bear Paws Meats through outlets in Havre and Chinook.
The highlight of our third day’s journey was a hike to the Hole-in-the-Wall, a natural opening in a rugged rock escarpment. The trail was steep and the drop from the edge looked precipitous, but once in the hole, a broad view of the river and the stone formations resembling castles and sentries rewarded our efforts.
On the final night the wind picked up, blowing in clouds and rain at our Flat Rock campsite. The team hurriedly set up a covered awning for the kitchen, and as thunder and lightning rolled in, several of us took to our tents while others sought cover in the kitchen, enjoying sips of wine. Even with the inclement weather, a dinner of bacon wrapped pork medallions with new potatoes and a fresh green salad was prepared.
The next morning, as we slipped out of our sleeping bags, thankful for elevated cots and canvas stand-up tents, we walked up the path to the kitchen, no longer slippery from last evening’s mud. We enjoyed a bottomless pot of French press coffee already brewed like all the other mornings, while Kosovich toasted bagels for smoked salmon with all the fixings.
For most of the final stretch, we made our way down with our boats rafted together in a “flotilla.” Surviving “Deadman Rapid,” named for the drowning of four crewmen in steamboat days, was a non-event, and we arrived safely at Judith Landing, a common take-out point for many boaters. Here we had our final lunch of pasta salad, watermelon and ice cream bars.
With the expert guidance of MRO, we learned to truly respect the fortitude and fortune of the Corps of Discovery as we were “roughing it” on the Missouri River.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.