Roots Kitchen and Cannery: Getting back to the basics of food!

Roots Kitchen and Cannery was born out of a passion for healthy eating, supporting locals and agriculture sustainability.
Patrick Burr, a Bozeman native, and Orion Bellorado from Jackson, Wyoming, founded the company in 2013. They met at MSU, where both studied physics. After returning to Jackson, Orion had a farmer’s market booth that sold pies and quiches on Saturdays.
While the idea of starting a food-focused business was tossed around, Patrick and Orion knew they didn’t want to open a restaurant or catering business. But they were keen on extending the availability of local produce on a year-round basis. Willi Brooks, also a native of Wyoming and a longtime friend of Orion, joined the team in 2014. The trio has successfully crafted a unique range of canned goods using locally sourced fruit and produce.
I had a chance to visit with Patrick at the canning facility in Belgrade and was curious how he learned food preservation via canning. I figured he had grown up in a family where his mom or grandmother canned and had learned from them. But no! He chuckles as he tells me, “I opened up a cannery before I knew how to can. It was totally a trial and error process. It seemed like a cool way to preserve food.”
The beauty of Roots is their ability to support local farmers involved in growing high-quality produce, including beets, carrots and cucumbers. Towne’s Harvest, a three-acre student-run educational and research farm near the MSU campus, is one of their largest sources of vegetables. Roots also relies on Amaltheia Dairy, their next-door neighbor in the canning facility, which operates a sizable vegetable garden outside Belgrade. A significant amount of their produce ends up in the canning jars.
Patrick, sometimes referred to as Pickle Pat or The Pickle Prince, handles all the canning with a touch of inventiveness in blending flavors and spices. Patrick has a staff of four, including sales, kitchen help, order fulfillment and a person that handles the stall at the Bozeman Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. Patrick’s dad will drop in to help with the labeling of the finished product.
Coming out of Roots Kitchen and Cannery are curried carrot pickles, sweet beet and garlic pickles, and dill pickles. They have expanded their product line to include jams and jellies. Patrick has dabbled in a smoked Serrano hot sauce, although that product is on the back burner for now.
“We want to grow as aggressively as we can without going crazy,” Patrick tells me. I sense that the trio leaves plenty of time for outdoor pursuits, which is no surprise, given where they grew up.
Orion headquarters out of Jackson and handles the accounting side of Roots while also teaching at the local high school. Willi learned the fine art of baking from his mom Amy and today is known for the yummy pies he crafts.
After graduating from the University of Montana with a journalism degree, he returned to Jackson and now oversees the farmer’s market and Jackson baking components of the business. Patrick makes the dough in Belgrade, then ships to Jackson where the pies are assembled. Flavors include mixed berry, apple, bourbon pecan and strawberry rhubarb. Sadly, the pies are only available in Jackson.
I watched as Patrick carefully unloaded a batch of sweet beets from the boiling vat of water. He had just finished canning 200 pounds of beets on the day I stopped in. The quantity of canned produce can go upwards to 400 pounds per day, depending on when the vegetables start rolling in.
Patrick’s creativity shines with the jams and jellies. Blackberry Earl Gray jam, blueberry lavender, peach cardamom, cherry jalapeno, and their top-seller, raspberry vanilla, are the current flavors.
Patrick shares that the raspberry vanilla jam will be getting some national attention in October. Noted mixologist Tiffanie Barriere will use the jam in a cocktail she’ll create for a national fundraiser by the DIG foundation. According to their website, DIG’s mission “is to improve the nutrition and livelihoods of some of the world’s most uniquely vulnerable people by teaching them to plant restorative gardens that grow health, wealth, and a sense of belonging.”
Roots has been the winner of two Good Food Awards, both in 2018 and 2020. Selected by way of a blind tasting, the awards honor exceptional food crafters who meet the Good Food Awards environmental and social responsibility standards. Speaking of social responsibility, Social Justice Thursdays is part of Roots operations, where all online profits on Thursday go to a worthy cause. Their FB page details who the monthly recipient will be.
The bulk of Root’s distribution is wholesale, but customers can order online through their website. The products are available in Yellowstone and Glacier Park stores, gourmet shops, and specialty grocery stores in Montana and across the U.S.
Seeing the canning facility in Belgrade brought back sweet childhood memories of watching my mom, aunt and grandmother labor long hours of prepping and canning food. Each Kerr jar was a labor of love and akin to a work of art when finished. It’s easy for me to respect and appreciate Roots Kitchen and Cannery for supporting local farmers while producing healthy, handmade products.
Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.
