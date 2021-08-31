Roots Kitchen and Cannery: Getting back to the basics of food!

The bulk of Root’s distribution is wholesale, but customers can order online through their website. The products are available in Yellowstone and Glacier Park stores, gourmet shops, and specialty grocery stores in Montana and across the U.S.

Seeing the canning facility in Belgrade brought back sweet childhood memories of watching my mom, aunt and grandmother labor long hours of prepping and canning food. Each Kerr jar was a labor of love and akin to a work of art when finished. It’s easy for me to respect and appreciate Roots Kitchen and Cannery for supporting local farmers while producing healthy, handmade products.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.

