Your favorite spaghetti recipe - plus squash

This grumpy farmer who lives in the foothills south of town brings the most amazing produce to market. I call him Mr. Sunshine. His blustery attitude practically dares marketgoers to buy his vegetables each Saturday. But his regular customers chuckle at the vibes and focus on the produce, which is usually much more inviting than his attitude, and so cheap the other farmers grumble. Everyone, customers and grumblers alike, marvels at his productivity, and wonders how it is that he can coax so much gorgeous bounty from the earth, all by himself.

The only people who Mr. Sunshine appears to tolerate are my two boys, 8 and 11. He showers them with books, toys and junk food — while ignoring his actual paying customers. I often leave the boys in this free childcare area while I do the rounds, gathering the few items I can’t get from Mr. Sunshine himself.

Toward the end of a recent market, Mr. Sunshine made a business proposition to the boys. He’d grown more winter squash than he could handle. Amazingly, he invited them to his secret, magic farm to come harvest a truckload of squash. The boys would sell it in front of our house in a homemade farmstand, where passersby could self-serve. He and the boys split the proceeds 50/25/25. Being their driver, Mr. Sunshine grudgingly invited me too — after I swore that I would not take photos.