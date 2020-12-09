Waiter, there’s a salad in my soup

The easiest way to make herb soup is to get some broth, get some herbs, and start playing. Vegetables, meats, mushrooms, bones and other soupy ingredients are allowed as well, just as long as the soup remains more brothy than chunky.

The best broth will always be homemade. Perhaps from the bones of a holiday carcass, or the bones from a rack of lamb. But there’s no shame in using bouillon, pre-made stock, or simply your instant ramen of choice. From there, may the best herbs, and aromatic veggies, win.

Herbed Ramen

Camping in southern Nevada last week, I made a trip to Las Vegas, where I found a bowl of oxtail pho at a restaurant called Viet Noodle Bar. I got it to-go and brought it back to camp, where I re-heated the oxtail in the broth. Then I added the noodles and served it with the many garnishes: basil, cilantro, sliced onions and jalapenos, a lime quarter and a pile of crunchy mung bean sprouts, along with hoisin and sriracha sauces in little packets. It was the best of all worlds: soup and salad, raw and cooked, wilderness and civilization.