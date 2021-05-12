Turns out Ma knew best

While congee preparation is simple and straightforward, there is, nonetheless, an endless array of ways that you can cook, garnish and serve it. It’s like the Zen concept of meditating on the same bowl of rice every morning until it becomes a different bowl of rice each morning — except mushier.

In Bhutan, congee is used to celebrate the Blessed Rainy Day, a holiday that marks the start of the annual monsoon season. In Thailand, ultra-bland congee is often served alongside extra-flavorful side dishes that you daintily add, a procedure that a Thai friend of mine described as combining “flavor” and “not flavor.”

When congee is served as a one-bowl meal, on the other hand, it’s customized toward the end of cooking, like the congee that showed up in my mom’s hospital room last week in Denver.

I’d stopped at a dim sum place to grab her some dumplings, and decided to order wonton soup as well, which is basically dumpling soup. But my double dumpling delivery was derailed, as the kitchen mistakenly swapped the wonton soup for congee with flounder. It was pillowy and ethereal in texture, and flavored exquisitely with ginger and scallion, and mom slurped it down. The next morning I reheated the congee with leftover broccoli with oyster sauce. Mom’s congee, once again, was perfect.