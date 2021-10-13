Tomato gravy train

1 pound potatoes, cut into inch-ish chunks

2 pounds heavy tomatoes, stem spots removed

1 stick butter (or more, if you want to eat like a raja)

1 1/2 ounces mayo or cream

Puree the garlic and ginger in the blender with a cup of water. Toast the coriander, cumin and fenugreek seeds on a hot pan for about four minutes, until brown and fragrant but not burnt. A visitor to your house might smell the aroma and conclude that you are some kind of kitchen deity. Invite them to stay.

Let the toasted spices cool and grind them. Combine the yogurt, ginger/garlic puree, toasted spices, chili flakes, garam masala powder, salt and lime juice and mix well. Cut hash marks into the meaty parts of the chicken, and add it to the marinade. Stab it with a pointy knife to encourage marination. Let sit for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight.

Boil a pot of water, salted with about a tablespoon of salt, and scald the tomatoes for four minutes. Remove and drain. When they are cool enough to work with, remove the skins. Place the tomatoes in a cold pan and crush them with the implement of your choice.