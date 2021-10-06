The way of the BLT

The obvious thing to do is toast the bread, right? The resulting browned, crusted finish that develops on the slices can withstand the dual onslaught of tomato and mayo and keep itself together long enough to pack into a lunchbox.

But there is a downside to toasting the bread of a sandwich as delectable as this one. You can become so entranced by the flavor that you eat the sandwich so quickly that the sharp edges of the heat-hardened crust cut into your mouth behind your teeth, in a manner that is most unsatisfying.

It seems wrong that we must choose between bread that has reverted back to dough phase from contact with the tomato and mayo, and risking the roofs of our mouths on the jagged crust as we chomp, eyes rolled back in our heads like frenzied sharks.

The answer, one of the most brilliant culinary tricks ever, comes from a farmer friend. It is, and I use it on nearly every sandwich I make for myself, BLT and non-BLT. It goes like this.

Place two pieces of bread, pressed together as if in a sandwich, in a toaster oven or extra-wide toaster. Set toaster to medium. When the bell dings, each piece of bread will have a toasted side and a not toasted side — the toasted sides being the two outer sides of the double slice of bread, with the non-toasted sides facing each other inward.