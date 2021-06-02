The thrill of the grill

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Place the dough ball in a bowl and let it sit for about an hour. If it rises, punch it down and pack back into a ball. Then pour the oil over it, and roll it in the bowl of oil to coat it all around, and leave it to soak. Light the coals. When they are about halfway ready, spread them evenly about 5 inches below one side of the cooking grate.

Remove the dough and place it on the back of a cookie sheet. Use your fingers to press and stretch it into an oblong shape about the size of the pan, and about 1/4-inch thick. It’s OK if some parts are thick and others thin. That’s part of the art. If you stretch the crust so thin that a hole opens up, don’t try to patch it. This is an artist pizza. Just don’t add any toppings to that negative space and you’ll be fine. Add the minced garlic to the bowl with the remaining oil. Hand crush the tomatoes and mix in the basil, thyme and parsley.

When the coals are a bit past their prime and not burning quite so aggressively, lift the crust by two points on the same edge and toss it onto the hot side, like you’d whip a fresh sheet onto a bed.