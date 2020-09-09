The sauce of September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When August hits, I make a point to enjoy summer like it’s going out of season. Some of my favorite ways of doing so involve tomatoes, and I treat it like my job to eat a year’s worth of the ripest, juiciest, most delicious tomatoes I can get my face on.

I also make time to stash away those glorious fruits for year-round enjoyment, in the form of a simple oven-roasted tomato sauce. At the end of every summer, I freeze this universal ingredient — shooting for quantities that will stretch through the winter.

If my soup needs a little more tang, my sauce is just the thing. If it’s eggplant Parmesan, tomato sauce is in the equation. On top of spaghetti, snuck into deer curry, make a whole pizza to feed the family, or toast my sauce on bread with cheese when I’m feeling lazy. With frozen sauce on hand, I’m a culinary man.

Toward the end of tomato season, the glorious red spheroids that are best for sauce are at their very cheapest. Anyone with a garden — or anyone with a neighbor with a garden — has tomatoes of their own right now, even as farmers are bringing more boxes than ever to market.