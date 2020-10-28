The four seasons of garlic

X = Y ➗ (Z − 1).

That’s it. That’s my equation. And if that’s not algebra, I don’t know what is. Don’t ask me how I figured it out. My work was scribbled on a note pad outside of a second-hand store in Silverton, Colorado. But it works, dammit!

We solve it for X, the number of bulbs you should buy, where Y is the number of bulbs you wish to eat per year, and Z equals the average number of cloves per bulb.

I grow Romanian Red, which averages about five large cloves per bulb, so Z = 5. I go through a bulb a day, so Y = 365. Solving for X we get 91.25 bulbs of garlic, which I’ll break down into 456 cloves that I’ll plant, each one of which will grow into a bulb. I will eat about 365 of those, which leaves me 91 bulbs to plant next year.

The ideal window for planting is between Halloween and Thanksgiving. Too early and the cloves will start to grow too much, and risk being frozen out by winter. Too late and the ground will be frozen and you won’t get anything in.

Plant your cloves about six inches apart in soft, fluffy soil. The scab side, from which the roots will sprout, goes down, with an inch of dirt remaining between the upper tip of the garlic clove and the surface of the earth.