The Allium Stallion

He who bears chives on his breath, is safe from being kissed to death. — Marcus Valerius Martialis, Epigrams 80 A.D.

They look like scallions, but my farmer friend calls them Chinese Chives. She’s from northern China, which, it turns out, is the ancestral homeland of this plant. So she would know. The Latin name translates to “root garlic," but it’s more commonly known as “garlic chive.” A native to the Siberian steppes of northern China and Mongolia, Allium tuberoseum now grows throughout the temperate zones of the world. It is easy to start from seed, and spreads by root clumping. Nancy cuts as close to those clumps as she can, for maximum white part.

The bunches of chives that Nancy sells at the Missoula Farmers Market are about 14 inches long. Green and flat at the tips, they widen and whiten toward the roots like young onions. I deploy the white and green parts at different junctures, as you would a leek or scallion, and they perform like stallions, filling my food with a sweet, green, pungent flavor that seems to encompass everything good about onions, garlic, leeks, ramps, shallots, and all the other edible members of the allium (garlic) genus.