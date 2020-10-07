Tapping into (a personal) Oktoberfest

With large gatherings a no-no this year, the traditional Germanfest in Caras Park had to be canceled, as did big Oktoberfest celebrations elsewhere.

But if you’re in the mood for a beer and brat to make your own fete this fall, consider the Edelweiss Bistro in Missoula, where German food and drink are the year-round stars of the menu.

The bistro just celebrated its fifth anniversary: It opened Sept. 21, 2015, inside Bayern Brewing at 1507 Montana St. The brewing company itself has been around since 1987, so it went a long time without a full-fledged eatery. The opening of the Edelweiss was a big change, said Shawna Chandler, marketing and events manager at Bayern.

“We went from having just the brat in a bun and soft pretzels made by the servers to a full menu and bigger staff,” she said.

“The inspiration behind it was Jurgen's idea to have Bavarian-style food to go along with his beer. He designed the menu himself and chose things from his hometown that are true German dishes.”