Taking stock of new Missoula restaurant

They had a son — now 10 — and “we wanted to spend time with him before he didn't want to spend time with us,” she said.

Business partner Carl Sievers was in the same boat, with two kids under 3 and a spouse who’s an ER nurse.

The partners have been working on Soup Farm for more than a year. They bought the building, gutted it, put in a kitchen, reworked it inside and out, fine-tuned their recipes.

Their grab-and-go business model fit well in a COVID-19 world. “Again, dumb luck,” she said. “We wanted it to be a place where you can come in and get a healthy, quick meal on a 15-minute lunch break and eat it here or take it back to your office. Nobody has a half-hour for lunch anymore.”

The partners also are trying not to use plastics. If you want to-go silverware, you’ll get a real spoon or fork — along with a request to bring it back next time you come. “We’ve been open more than two months and haven’t had to reorder silverware yet,” she said. “So, people are bringing it back.”