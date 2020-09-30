Taking stock of new Missoula restaurant

Lime green. Red stripes. Black silhouettes of a pig, cow and sheep. Swaths of bold gold and blue.
You can’t miss the parade of wild colors and farm animals on this funky building at 901. N. Orange St. in Missoula, south of Interstate 90. There’s a big yellow chicken that announces the business: Soup Farm.
What’s is it?
It’s a new eatery — casual, quick, mostly to-go but with some sit-down tables — where soup is the star of the menu. It’s been simmering on a back burner for years in the minds of the partners who opened it: Chef Jim Tracey and his wife, Laura Waters, who sold their popular (and posh) downtown restaurant Red Bird last year, and Carl Sievers, who worked with Tracey and Waters at Red Bird for years.
A few tidbits about the place:
• Soup is the main attraction but there are sandwiches and salads on the menu, too.
• There’s no printed menu because soups are constantly changing.
• The owners emphasize local vegetables and meats, shifting offerings to reflect what’s seasonally available.
• For the soups, everything is made from scratch, even the broths and stocks.
• Soup farm is trying to use everything — tops of bell peppers, corncobs, onion skins, squash leftovers, cilantro stems, bones — to make something. “We pretty much have no waste,” Waters said.
• Every day there will be a soup for all tastes: something hearty and filling, something brothy, something vegetarian, something dairy-free, something gluten-free.
• Customers can order in person or in advance online. The online process is simple: Choose your soup and size (8-ounce cup, 12-ounce bowl, 32 ounces), a sandwich or salad, a house-made cookie or brownie, then pay. You’ll set a time to pick up your order, which will be waiting on a table right inside the eatery. Just walk in, pick it up and go. It’s a nearly no-contact process.
• For now, Soup Farm has no phone, so you have to order online or in person. “If we had a phone, we’d have to hire another person to answer it,” Waters said. They’re waiting to see how the first few months go.
When the restaurant opened in mid-July, temperatures were pushing 100. “We were selling hot soup — and people were buying it,” Waters said.
It was a sign that their concept would work.
Now, soup season has arrived. Among the soups last week were:
• Corn chowder with bacon, made with fresh corn sliced off the cob, potatoes, bell peppers and a hint of cream.
• Summer vegetable minestrone with green beans, onions, zucchini and Parmesan cheese.
• Curried carrot and ginger with coconut milk, cashews and cilantro. Soup Farm mixes and toasts its own curry spices.
• Korean beef and rice with bok choy, carrots, eggplant, peppers, green onions and fermented chili paste.
• Zucchini with green curry, potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, peppers and onions.
• Roasted tomato with fennel, onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme, balsamic reduction and olive tapenade.
• Chicken sausage with red beans, carrots, tomatoes, kale, potatoes and a touch of jalapenos.
Cost depends on the soup and size, but in general, about $5 for a cup, $6.50 for a bowl and $15-$17 for 32 ounces.
Whenever possible, Soup Farm will use local vegetables and meats. “That’s kind of where the ‘Soup Farm’ name came from,” Waters said. “We established a lot of good relationships with farmers while we were at Red Bird, and we even have farmers that grow specific things for us.” The Soup Farm crew has been canning and freezing local vegetables for months to use later.
Waters said she and her husband started thinking about a soup eatery even before selling Red Bird. In fact, they considered having both restaurants at the same time. That, they decided, would be too much.
“Jim and I ran or worked at Red Bird for more than 20 years and were just ready for a change,” she said. “We love downtown, love the community. But we didn't realize what kind of control freaks we were: We couldn't step away. We were working 80 hours a week.”
They had a son — now 10 — and “we wanted to spend time with him before he didn't want to spend time with us,” she said.
Business partner Carl Sievers was in the same boat, with two kids under 3 and a spouse who’s an ER nurse.
The partners have been working on Soup Farm for more than a year. They bought the building, gutted it, put in a kitchen, reworked it inside and out, fine-tuned their recipes.
Their grab-and-go business model fit well in a COVID-19 world. “Again, dumb luck,” she said. “We wanted it to be a place where you can come in and get a healthy, quick meal on a 15-minute lunch break and eat it here or take it back to your office. Nobody has a half-hour for lunch anymore.”
The partners also are trying not to use plastics. If you want to-go silverware, you’ll get a real spoon or fork — along with a request to bring it back next time you come. “We’ve been open more than two months and haven’t had to reorder silverware yet,” she said. “So, people are bringing it back.”
What’s ahead? This winter they plan to have more grab-and-go dinners, such as casseroles (maybe baked rigatoni, for instance) and comfort foods (meat loaf, anyone?) to take home and cook in your own oven, with sides of salads or soups. “Dinner in a bag,” Waters said.
Already a hit: Soup Farm’s made-from-scratch chicken pot pies ($14), which serve two and come frozen, to be taken home and baked. Waters said she posted them at 2 p.m. one day last week “and by 2:20, we were sold out,” she said. “People are waiting for them.”
Even after two months, some adjustments are needed. They planned to make all of their own breads but realized they can’t keep up so will partner with Missoula’s Grist and Le Petit Outre bakeries for some breads. Some will continue to be made in-house, like the baguette for the Italian Sando, a sandwich of cappocolo, soppressata, ham, salami, provolone, marinated red peppers, red onion and tomato.
For now, Soup Farm is just open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It may add Saturday hours later this year, depending on how things go. “We're kind of doing baby steps to make it as safe as possible,” she said.
“I’m a firm believer in having at least one day off. Everybody needs to recharge.”
Mea Andrews is a retired Missoulian reporter who writes a twice-monthly food column for the paper. Reach her at meaandrews406@gmail.com).
