Scaping care of business

Across the Northern Hemisphere at about this time, garlic plants are reaching for the sun. Each clove planted last fall has divided and swollen into a bulb of cloves, while the flowers emerge in a circuitous path. Each flower sits on a stalk that, before it will stand up straight like a stalk is supposed to, spends a few days curling around like Cupid’s hair, before finally reversing course and uncurling, at which point the stalk straightens and the flower opens in a firework-like bloom.

Or at least, that’s what would happen if the garlic growers were to let it. But any serious grower will pick this flowering stalk, known as a scape, long before it uncurls. Otherwise the plant will focus too much energy on flowering and not enough on bulbing. For garlic growers, picking the scapes is a chore, something you must do if you want the big bulbs. But it’s also kind of a celebration. You are harvesting the first garlic of the season, in the form of these whimsical looking plant sex organs. Garlic juice runs down your hands as you hold a clump that grows as you walk among your garlic plants.

Between the curves and curls and organs and whatnot it’s hard to not be flowery when writing about garlic flowers. And to a farmer who has run out of garlic from last year’s harvest, those scapes are a lifeline of garlic to cook and eat while you wait for the new crop.