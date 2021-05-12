Pulling on my Celery Strings

Once, when Mom was out for a visit, she made egg salad sandwiches. The kids wolfed them down before I had a chance to nab a sample. Their mouths were still full when they asked for another round.

I paid close attention as she prepared another batch, and watched her pull a move I didn’t even know existed.

She snapped a piece of celery in half, leaving the two pieces connected by the fibers that run down the ridge of a celery stalk. She pulled the two pieces apart, yanking the strings from both pieces at once. Then she hunted for more, digging and tugging out the fibers with the tip of a knife. The de-stringed celery had a glowing, freshly scrubbed look, while the strings sat in a tangled pile like a green hairball. The resulting egg salad, which I managed to taste, was crunchy and soft, chunky yet smooth.

Next time you want to give someone the royal treatment, peel their celery. String-free celery is a luxury on par with breakfast in bed, minus the mess.

Until then, I had been under the impression that chewing a cud of twine was just the way celery eating went. The new way, crunchy and juicy but not chewy, ushered in a brand new celery honeymoon. More than once I’ve de-stringed a piece of celery for egg salad and then impulsively popped it into my mouth like a Twix Bar.