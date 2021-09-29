Pot sticker stir-fry with tomato and broccoli.

It had to be done, I told myself, as I added supermarket pot stickers to the broccoli stir-fry. So it might as well be done by me. There were cherry tomatoes in the stir-fry too, which greatly improved the sauce. This proud moment marked a maturation of my stir-fry game, as I had reached the point where I know the rules well enough to improvise.

Stir-fry can get you in trouble. It seems like a simple thing, until the eggplant is chewy and the broccoli is mushy and it doesn’t taste like it does at the Chinese restaurant, but some hippy concoction of balsamic vinegar and burnt soy sauce.

Many stir-fry mistakes start at the intention to make it in the first place. Why are we doing this? If it’s to clean out the fridge on a Friday night, because the next day is farmers market, that’s not enough.

Executed properly, a stir-fry can be a celebration of fresh produce, not a waypoint between the back of the fridge and the compost pile. It should be a stage for the bright colors and crisp textures of the season.