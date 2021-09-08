Pasta Clemenza: A dish you can't refuse

Fry the onions in 1/2 cup of olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. When they are translucent, add the tomatoes and the water in the baking pans. Add the herbs. Simmer for about an hour, stirring often to make sure it doesn’t burn (if it burns, don’t scrape the burnt crap into the sauce — change the pot).

Season to taste with salt and perhaps more herbs. When it tastes good, turn it off and let it cool to room temperature. There is an argument to be made for cooking it all day and then letting it sit overnight. I’m in favor of less cooking, especially with fresh ingredients. Cook until it tastes good and call it good. It will keep cooking as it cools. And then you should definitely let it sit overnight in the fridge.

The next day, blend it until smooth, and then filter out the seeds with cheesecloth or a thin mesh strainer. You now have a velvety smooth not chunky sauce, much more than you will need to accompany a pound of pasta. The sauce freezes well in quart freezer bags, stacked flat on their sides.

Heat the salted pasta water (or stock) and cook the pasta al dente. Don’t worry, it will cook more in the sauce.

While the pasta cooks, cut each sausage into five pieces and fry them in enough oil to coat the pan. Brown them as much as you like. They will cook more in the sauce later on.

Toss the noodles in olive oil and crushed garlic and add them to the pan with the meatballs. Saute for five minutes. Add two cups of sauce per pound of pasta (or whatever seems right with the amount of noodles you made). Simmer the noodles and meatballs gently in the sauce until the noodles are to your liking. Garnish with grated cheese, fresh basil, red pepper flakes if you like, and serve.

Ari LeVaux writes Flash in the Pan, a syndicated weekly food column carried in more than 60 newspapers nationwide. Though his audience is national, he says he “always writes about Montana. Usually.”

