Oreo Crusted Pumpkin Pie: Adventure in crust avoidance

The message of Thanksgiving is rooted in a story about a diverse group of people cooperating with one another in order to survive the winter. And now, 399 years after the first feast, we’re facing another crisis. And this time, instead of getting together to cooperate, we all need to work together by staying apart.

Just as I love Thanksgiving but don’t want to help spread COVID-19, I love pumpkin pie but don’t want to make crust. So I’ll be seeking some kind of normalcy by celebrating #399 the way I always do, by looking for ways to make pumpkin pie, but not make an official pastry crust.

Other years, I’ve made pumpkin pudding and pots de creme. I’ve baked pumpkin pie filling inside squash on the half-shell. This year, I’ll be making Oreo Crusted Pumpkin Pie.

Chocolate and pumpkin pie make a great combination, and Oreo is a special kind of chocolate. It has an almost burnt, sugary charcoal flavor that adds lovely bass notes for the pie spices to dance upon.