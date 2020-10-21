Night of the Dried Corn

The only ingredient is corn, preferably with the husk on. Traditionally, the process involves a clay oven or “horno,” but other ovens work too. Ultimately, you’re doing little more than drying out corn.

Although usually made with fresh corn, I’ve also made chicos with frozen corn, and the operation was surprisingly successful, even if the product lacked the soulful smokey flavor that a roasted corn husk imparts.

Turn the oven to 300 and place the ears directly on the oven racks, not touching one another, and bake until the husks start to dry out and brown and even smoke a little — about three hours. When cool, peel off the husks. If using husked or frozen corn, skip this step.

Put the cobs on the oven racks, spaced so as not to touch one another, and bake at 225 degrees, until the kernels start to shrink and visibly dry out — about four hours. Let the ears cool completely, and rub off the kernels — try the edge of a spoon if they are stubborn. Store in a plastic bag in a cool, dry place. The drier you get them, the longer they will store.

If making chicos from frozen corn, spread the kernels on a cookie sheet and bake at 225 degrees. They will take less time — about two hours — and will quickly turn brown and then black.

Chicos and Milk