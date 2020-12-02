Make a batch of Better Than Bouillon

Leftovers season stretches from Thanksgiving until early January. This year, I’m anticipating more leftovers than usual, as the average dinner party will be smaller, but the average turkey will not. Expect a lot of leftovers. For the first couple of leftover meals, you think, it just doesn’t get any better than this.

But after a few meals of thawed and reheated turkey, the magic can start to fade. That’s when I’ll make a batch of leftover turkey dinner bouillon.

Bouillon, whether made from bones, mushrooms, vegetables, or leftover turkey dinner, is basically stock that has been condensed down to a thick, potent state. You may have first encountered bouillon in cube form, although the best retail product currently available is the Better than Bouillon paste, which comes in jars. When I make bouillon at home, Better than Bouillon is the standard to which I aspire.

I use a pasta boiler to make bouillon, in the same manner I use a pasta boiler to make bone stock. I put the bones, meat and veggies in the pasta basket, where they cook and release their goodness into the thickening flavor paste.