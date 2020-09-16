Lemon balm cookies a farm stand draw

Farm stands are an old idea whose time had come back, even before COVID-19 bonked the food system. To customers, self-serve produce on the way home offers farmers market-level freshness without a special trip. To the farmer, it’s an easy way to market surplus. Or at least that’s how it usually is. This year, with farmers markets under pressure and restaurant business slowed, farm stands are increasingly load-bearing pillars of the local food economy infrastructure.

While they bring more people near to the farm, they can help reduce traffic onto the farm by functioning as drop-off locations, where customer can receive a special order and pay for it themselves. Keeping strangers off the farm is extra-useful during COVID, and will undoubtedly continue far beyond it because it’s nice for privacy. Someday, surely, almost every farm will have a farm stand. There are too many reasons to do so, and not enough reasons not to.