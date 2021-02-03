Hot stock tips! Simmer bones to maximize investment

As for my bet against GameStop, that short squeeze is old news. What goes up must come down.

Whatever the game — be it stocks, bonds, bears, bulls, hunting, gathering, wheeling and/or dealing in the game of life — the quest for survival guides our decisions and has sculpted our bodies, increased our mental processing capacity and sharpened our instincts through the ages. Managing my IRA, in other words, is the closest thing to being both predator and prey that I can think of, next to a Texas wild boar hunt.

That, and pretty much every solo Montana elk hunt I’ve undertaken. Not prey to a wild animal, but prey to my greed, and my silly willingness to take risks and follow them anywhere.

Like the time I skied off a ridge after a cow elk, in the blowing snow with my goggles on, my .270 tight on my shoulder. I was above her, and was catching up before she cut hard left, crossed a steep gully, and exploded uphill back up the damn ridge, in a thunderous beat of cloven hooves. I pulled my trusty climbing skins onto my skies to hike out. About 10 minutes later, those old skins decided to stop sticking. I spat to glue them on, waiting for it to freeze and pressing hard, but the temperature was rising, turning the snow to rain and melting my saliva.