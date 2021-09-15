Grilled Green Chile Stew

Green chile is, by definition, an unripe chile. Left to their own devices, each pepper on earth will eventually turn red, just like every maple leaf. The trick is to harvest the chile just before it starts to turn red. Since they are all green until that point, the only way to tell if the chilies are ready to harvest is by tasting. Alas, most farmers outside of New Mexico don’t seem to know what a green chile tastes like.

If it has splotches of yellow or red, that’s fine. In fact they have a word in New Mexico for when you mix red and green chilies together. They call it “Christmas.”

When I put green chilies on the grill, it’s for one of three reasons. Roasted green chile freezes really well — a lot better than fresh peppers. In addition to the freezer bag, roasted green chilies are additionally protected by a skin that slips right off when you are ready to use it.

Another reason to have green chilies on the grill is because there is also meat on the grill, and green chile is like a fine wine when it comes to bringing out the flavor of meat.