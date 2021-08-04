Fermentation brings out funky flavors in pepper paste

Angi Hronek, the other co-organizer of Angi and Erin’s Bacteria Bazaar, says they planned the event in hopes of giving people the confidence and tools they need to give fermentation a try, and also to learn some cool stuff themselves. Katz’s workshops on brining beyond sauerkraut and grain fermentation are just the beginning.

“I’m really excited for the tempeh making class taught by Dan Dean of Bouilla Restaurant, as I love tempeh and have zero idea how to make it. I’m also excited about the classes we have that build on each other, as I think they are an awesome opportunity to get fully immersed. The kombucha brewing class and kombucha cocktail mixing classes, for example, or the sourdough starter basics combined with souring grains and long fermentation for baking, and fermenting honey, and small batch wine, beer, cider, mead and more. I’m excited about them all… that is why we organized this!”

I returned home from the commercial kitchen with my activated pepper paste and set it on the shelf, with the lid loose so gas could escape as the fermentation began. I’d give it a gentle shake every day, because it seemed to want to separate into liquid below and pepper paste up top. Each time I shook it around it would foam a bit and then settle. After about a week I could taste the fermentation happening. It was promising, but evolving slowly, and I wasn’t happy with how it kept separating, and the daily shaking routine to keep the ferment active didn’t feel right. I added more salt, and things got right in a hurry. Within days, which is just a few moments in Fermentation Time, the separated pulp and liquid recombined into a homogeneous mixture. And the flavor became sharply more acidic, which made it more interesting and satisfying and useful.