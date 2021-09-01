Farmstands: from novelty to lifesaver

Roadside farmstands are making a comeback. They have been around forever, more common in some places than others. Growing up in New England I saw a lot of self-serve apple stands. But they never provided anything close to one-stop shopping. But today, some of the farmstands where I live are getting pretty close.

From a farmer’s perspective the potential benefits were immediately obvious, especially in comparison to his other available options for marketing the produce grown by his wife and her crew. It’s the shortest commute imaginable. You don’t have to pack and unpack a truck or deal with customers at the market, perhaps in the rain and wind. And if a farmer did make that trek, the stand became a place to unload what didn’t sell. Farmers who sell their produce at wholesale prices to stores, restaurants and distributors end up doing more work for less money than selling it for retail at the edge of their field.

My friend Josh built his first stand five years ago on the road beside his farm. That was before the virus, and even then he was pretty happy with it. “We were early adopters,” he told me, smugly. When COVID hit, the farmstand moved from being a novelty to a lifesaver. Farmstand sales shot up 500%, which more than picked up the slack from declining restaurant and market sales.