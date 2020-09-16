Coronavirus sends shoppers in new directions

2. Online grocery sales are booming. Online grocery sales in the U.S. before the pandemic: about $1.2 billion. Online sales in June: about $7.2 billion.

3. “Orange Is the New Snack.” Produce sales in general are up 11% from last year — with oranges especially in demand. In May, grocers sold 73% more oranges than a year ago. “Even into July, sales remained 52% higher than a year ago,” according to the Times. An executive from the Produce Marketing Association surmised that consumers liked oranges because they have a longer shelf life than other fruit and have reputations as immune boosters.

4. Grocery storescapes are changing. “Pandemic shopping has ushered in wide aisles, new methods of sanitation and less-crowded stores,” Severson writes. “And shoppers want these changes to stay.”

5. Choices are shrinking. Shoppers now go to the store with a purpose and want to get done quickly, so they’re less likely to browse and try new products. “Online shoppers, guided by algorithms and autofill, are less likely to make impulse purchases.”

6. “The Freezer is Hot.” Sales of frozen food jumped 94% in March from a year earlier as shoppers stocked up for a lockdown. “That initial rush abated, but even in August, sales remained up almost 18%,” she writes.