Code of the slaw

“She once traded the recipe for $500 worth of art,” said the woman at the counter, Kari, who is a partner in the business, as I paid the bill.

I’d barely pulled out of my parking spot when Kari appeared in the parking lot with a whistle that would stop traffic in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

I’d left without my aguafresca, and so I went inside to claim it. “I thought you came out to tell me Tia had changed her mind,” I joked. That’s when Tia, shiny with sweat, appeared behind the counter.

“You’re the one who wants to know how to make the sauce?” she asked.

I nodded.

“Got 500 bucks?” she joked.

“I’m not saying it isn’t worth it. But I don’t pay for recipes and I don’t marry them. I only date recipes,” I responded.