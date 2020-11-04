Baked chiles rellenos, Northern Idaho-style

½ medium onion, sliced (about 4 ounces)

¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper

Salsa

Place the chiles about five inches under the broiler, on a cookie sheet or the oven grate. About eight minutes in, you should be able to detect the odor of burning chile peels, a smell as seductive as that of baking bread. Turn them over and roast for about five minutes. Don’t mess with the tomatoes, but remove them if they start to burn. Turn and roast the chile on a third side for four final minutes. You want the chile cooked all around, even if every square inch isn’t blistered.

Transfer the chiles to a container with a lid, and leave them for 15 minutes to “sweat,” a process that loosens the peels.

Meanwhile, separate the eggs and beat the whites stiff. Gently fold in the unbroken yolks (if you beat the yolks they will stick to the mixing bowl), and two teaspoons of flour.

When the chiles are cool enough to handle, gently peel them, pinching the peel here and there to help pull it away from the cooked chile flesh. If a chile falls apart, salvage as much cooked chile flesh as you can. My baked style is a lot more forgiving than the traditional greasy relleno.