Recipes for Halloween fun

Halloween arrives this weekend, but this year many usual traditions will probably be put on hold. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, many of the usual events have been canceled and any trick-or-treating that takes place will probably be done differently. Families can still put together special events and plan things that can be conducted using social-distancing. How about planning a “decorate the pumpkin” activity using faux pumpkins? Another idea is to have a scavenger hunt that is conducted in the neighborhood, and rather than collecting the actual item, participants take a photo instead, therefore reducing personal contact. The following recipes can help you make the day special even if you aren’t able to participate in your usual traditions.
Maybe white chili isn’t as popular as the standard tomato-based chili, but it is still a crowd-pleaser. If you like you can carry out more of a ghost theme with the chili by topping the bowl with a ghost cut-out of a white cheese slice. This recipe placed first in the Better Homes & Gardens office chili contest in the white category. I have made some additions to the recipe including butternut squash and black beans. The soup has a wonderful flavor and doesn’t take a lot of time to put together.
White Chicken Chili
(Servings: 8)
Ingredients:
1 large onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
3½ cups cubed butternut squash (cut ½ - ¾-inch size)
2 (4 oz.) cans undrained fire-roasted diced green chilies
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
½ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 can white cannellini beans (white kidney), rinsed and drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (32 oz.) carton reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 cups frozen whole kernel corn
4 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken
1 (8oz.) container sour cream
Salt and black pepper
Desired toppers, such as chopped avocado, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, lime wedges, and or roasted pumpkin seeds
Directions:
In a large Dutch oven heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, butternut squash and chilies; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add cumin, coriander, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir 5 – 7 minutes. Mash ½ can cannellini beans and add to pot along with remaining beans and broth. Add corn and bring to boiling; reduce heat; simmer, uncovered about 10 – 15 minutes until squash is tender. Add chicken; heat through. Add sour cream and heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with toppings. Source: Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, “Soups and Stews,” 2016.
Who doesn’t like Oreos and dipping them in melted chocolate adds another dimension for a special treat for your Halloween guests. Chilling the cookies first before dipping in the chocolate helps the coating set up quickly.
Oreo Party on a Stick
Ingredients:
12 Oreo cookies
1 package (6 squares) white baking chocolate, melted
1 teaspoon canola oil
¼ cup multicolored or chocolate sprinkles or other edible decoration
Directions:
Insert wooden toothpick into filling in center of each cookie; place on wax paper-covered rimmed baking sheet. Freeze 10 minutes. Mix melted chocolate and oil until blended. If desired add coloring to mixture. Dip cookies, 1 at a time, in chocolate mixture, turning to evenly coat both sides of each. Return to baking sheet. Top with sprinkles or other decoration. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until chocolate coating is firm. Source: Kraft Foods, “Food & Family,” Fall 2012.
This pumpkin-shaped cheese ball can take center stage on your Halloween buffet table. The addition of fresh sage and cooked pumpkin adds a non-traditional flavor to the cheese.
Pumpkin-Cheddar Cheese Ball with Sage
(Makes 24 servings)
Ingredients:
2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
8 oz. extra-sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded (2 cups)
½ (15 oz.) can pumpkin (3/4 cup)
¼ cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Directions:
In a medium bowl combine the cream cheese, 1¼ cups of the cheddar and next seven ingredients, (through black pepper). Beat with a mixer on medium to high until fluffy, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Cover bowl and chill 4 to 24 hours. Place cheese mixture in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap the mixture and shape into a ball; remove the plastic wrap and roll the ball in the remaining ¾ cup cheddar cheese. If desired, sprinkle with additional paprika and fresh sage. Serve with crackers. To shape into a pumpkin: After rolling the ball in the remaining cheddar cheese, wrap the ball in another sheet of plastic wrap. Place a few rubber bands vertically around the cheese ball to form ridges like a pumpkin’s. Chill 30 minutes to 1 hour. Remove rubber bands and plastic wrap before serving. If desired, use a pickled green bean and fresh sage leaves on the top of the cheese ball to form a stem and leaves. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Fall Recipes”, Fall 2020.
Pizza is definitely a popular choice and these Jack-o’-lantern individual pizzas will definitely be a favorite with your group. If pepperoni is not your choice, substitute another filling such as chopped ham or browned sausage.
Jack-o’-Lantern Hand Pizzas
Ingredients:
1 (16.3 oz.) can refrigerated flaky biscuits
1 package pepperoni (or other meat)
1 jar pizza sauce or marinara sauce
8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese
Sliced olives, if desired
1 egg
1 drop of red and yellow food coloring
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Split biscuits in half horizontally. Roll out each piece to a 4-inch round on a lightly floured board. Place 8 rounds on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Spread a tablespoon of pizza sauce on each round, spreading to within ¼ inch of edge. Place pieces of pepperoni on top the sauce, then add cheese and olives if using. Brush edges of dough with a little water. Cut jack-o’-lantern faces out of the remaining 8 biscuit rounds with sharp knife. Place over dough rounds on baking sheet. Press edges together with fork to seal. Whisk egg and food coloring together to give an orange-colored glaze. Brush top of biscuits with egg wash. Bake 18 – 20 minutes or until pizzas are puffed and golden brown. Source: Partially taken from: “My Food and Family”, Fall 2020.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.
