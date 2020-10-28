Recipes for Halloween fun

Halloween arrives this weekend, but this year many usual traditions will probably be put on hold. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, many of the usual events have been canceled and any trick-or-treating that takes place will probably be done differently. Families can still put together special events and plan things that can be conducted using social-distancing. How about planning a “decorate the pumpkin” activity using faux pumpkins? Another idea is to have a scavenger hunt that is conducted in the neighborhood, and rather than collecting the actual item, participants take a photo instead, therefore reducing personal contact. The following recipes can help you make the day special even if you aren’t able to participate in your usual traditions.