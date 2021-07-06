Raven’s Café d’Art: a place for nurture and nourishment

On this bright sunny day, my husband and I breezed into Raven’s Café d’Art at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings for lunch. I admit to forgetting about this eatery. Inside the old jail, nestled in the modern-styled museum building, spring green tablecloths adorned tables brightened with vases of silk yellow sunflowers. Images of ravens painted on the walls relayed the bird’s symbolism of insight as I rediscovered a place for nurture and nourishment.
Waitress Takia Remmick greeted us with a smile and told us to sit where we wanted. We picked a table by the window that looked into the museum’s entrance lobby onto North 27th Street. I also had a peek into the center courtyard, and beyond into the gallery, focusing on pop artist Yayoi Kusama’s black and bronze pumpkin sculpture on special loan to the museum.
Owner Angela Lyle opened Raven’s Café d’Art in 2012. This was her third in a series of black bird themed eateries sharing her passion and love of cooking. She owned Raven’s Down Under in the Granite building over 20 years ago, and then Raven’s Roost in the Federal Building until opening in the art museum. The name of her restaurant originated with the birds that roosted in the trees at her Granite building site.
As the daughter of a single mother, living in Tennessee, Lyle started cooking when she was 10 years old, she said, “I would have food ready for when my mom got home from work.” “I came from a family of good cooks,” she shared. “My mom was the kitchen cabinet kind of cook,” where meals were made with what was found in the cupboards and refrigerator.
At Raven’s Café d’Art, Lyle said, “This is where we started our catering business,” describing the other service offered outside the regular Tuesday to Friday lunch hours. She works with clients to customize their menus, showcasing her world flare with “Sugarplum and Prosciutto Crostata, Chorizo Sausage Balls and Seafood Gazpacho Shots.”
Lyle executes her restaurant menu with two burners, an oven and a panini machine. She makes salads and sandwiches and has house-made mac and cheese, flatbread pizza and power bowls with quinoa rice topped with smoked salmon, Cajun shrimp or lamb and beef slices.
My sandwich, the signature “Turkey Berry Brie,” arrived at the table garnished with a couple slices of strawberries and some arugula leaves. “Homemade” shouted lovingly from the dish in front of me in line with the café’s Facebook invitation, “Come on in and have some great lunch! Homemade soups daily, fresh rolls and much more!”
Between two slices of cranberry walnut bread made in house, were thick slices of turkey, melted brie, and an orange flavored strawberry and raspberry sauce. Lyle said, “I use whatever berries I have on hand when I make a batch, usually blueberries and strawberries, and sometimes black or raspberries.” Upon first bite of the ruggedly cut bread slices and turkey, a red pink berry sauce oozed out onto my hands. I had chewed into Thanksgiving dinner, and all I was missing was mashed potatoes and gravy.
Aside from catering, Lyle will be offering cooking classes the second and fourth Thursday of each month for $40. Each class begins with small bites and themed drinks followed with a cooking demonstration of the main course. She shared, “This is our version of a dinner and a show.” The next classes will be: “Spices of the Middle East, Touring France, Flavors of Korea and Journey to Germany”. Lyle said, “I love to do a lot of research. Some of the recipes for the classes I have had for years and years.” Before a class she tests the recipes out and chooses four or five that she refines. “I like things to be highly seasoned,” she said, often adding extra spices, herbs and flavorings.
During the COVID pandemic, Lyle worked both front and back of house when she could open. “With a couple of grants, they basically kept us running,” Lyle said. Also, during that time, she updated the cookbook she wrote with her husband, Dennis, “Montana Country Cookin’” with drawings by Bill Rains. When she worked with him at the Tech College, many years ago, she helped him organize the recipes he had collected over the years from his travels around Montana, and from relatives and friends. Recipes honoring the wild west have names such as “Montana Outlaw Chili, Company’s Comin’ Potatoes, and Roundup Cornbread.” The Native American Specialties chapter includes: “Fried Diamondback, Pemmican, and Arrowhead Fry Bread.”
Mostly, Lyle cooks and creates because “I just like making people happy.” Sharing what a recent customer said, “You make my life so much more pleasant by just being here.”
As we emerge from our own nests from this last year, take flight for a taste of happiness at Raven’s Café d’Art in the Yellowstone Art Museum.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.