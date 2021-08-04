Raspberries a tasty joy of summer

Fresh raspberries are one of the tasty joys of summer. The high heat has them ripening quickly and if you are one of the fortunate ones with a raspberry patch you want to get out fairly early in the morning to get the picking done.

That is one of the things I have been doing recently. I have been using the fresh berries in a variety of ways and freezing many as well.

Raspberries are high in vitamins and minerals, high in fiber, low in fat and calories, and a rich source of antioxidants. They are healthy for your heart and also may help prevent cancer by inhibiting the growth of abnormal cells and promoting the growth of healthy cells.

Besides enjoying the nutritional benefit of raspberries they can be eaten in a variety of ways. Try adding them to smoothies, salads, and to baked goods like muffins, cakes and pies. Raspberry jam is a staple as is raspberry syrup and raspberry vinegar. Find raspberries at your local Farmer’s Market or super market if you do not have a patch of your own. Try any of the following recipes as new ways to enjoy the current crop.

Uber-Berry Muffins