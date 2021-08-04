Raspberries a tasty joy of summer

Fresh raspberries are one of the tasty joys of summer. The high heat has them ripening quickly and if you are one of the fortunate ones with a raspberry patch you want to get out fairly early in the morning to get the picking done.
That is one of the things I have been doing recently. I have been using the fresh berries in a variety of ways and freezing many as well.
Raspberries are high in vitamins and minerals, high in fiber, low in fat and calories, and a rich source of antioxidants. They are healthy for your heart and also may help prevent cancer by inhibiting the growth of abnormal cells and promoting the growth of healthy cells.
Besides enjoying the nutritional benefit of raspberries they can be eaten in a variety of ways. Try adding them to smoothies, salads, and to baked goods like muffins, cakes and pies. Raspberry jam is a staple as is raspberry syrup and raspberry vinegar. Find raspberries at your local Farmer’s Market or super market if you do not have a patch of your own. Try any of the following recipes as new ways to enjoy the current crop.
Uber-Berry Muffins
Muffins are a great choice to go with a cup of coffee, or have for a special breakfast. These perfect raspberry muffins aren’t too sweet, have a fluffy texture and golden-brown rounded tops. They are sure to become a favorite. If you don’t have raspberries, you can use blueberries.
(Servings: 12)
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup sour cream (can use light)
2 eggs
5 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
1 cup fresh raspberries
1/2 cup dried tart red cherries, blueberries, and/or cranberries.
**I omit the dried fruit and use 1 1/2 cups raspberries.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 12 (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups; set aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside. In a 2-cup measure whisk eggs; add buttermilk, sour cream, and 3 tablespoons of the melted butter and whisk together; add to flour mixture. Stir until just moistened (batter should be lumpy). Gently fold in raspberries and dried fruit. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Brush tops with remaining butter and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Cool in cups on wire rack 5 minutes before removing from cups. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Magazines,” April 2014.
No-Churn Raspberry Graham Cracker Ice Cream
Even if you don’t have an ice cream freezer you can still make your own ice cream. This sweet-and-creamy ice cream features a fresh raspberry swirl and graham cracker pieces. Sweetened condensed milk is used in place of any sugar. The mixture will expand as it freezes so be sure to leave room for the expansion in the containers used.
(Makes 1 3/4 quarts)
Ingredients:
3/4 cup fresh or frozen raspberries
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
4 whole graham crackers, coarsely crushed
Directions:
In a saucepan, combine raspberries, sugar and vanilla. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat. Simmer until the mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Cool completely. Refrigerate until chilled. In a large bowl, beat the cream until soft peaks form. Add condensed milk; beat until mixture thickens. Gently fold the graham crackers into the cream mixture. Transfer to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Drop raspberry mixture by tablespoons over ice cream. Cut through ice cream with a knife to swirl. Freeze for 8 hours or overnight before serving. Source: “Taste of Home, Quick & Easy,” 2021.
Peach-Raspberry Pie Filling
Peaches and raspberries are meant to go together, so how about combining them in this canned pie filling that you can enjoy this winter. Use one quart jar to bake into a pie or use to make a crisp. The Clearjel called for is a modified cornstarch made especially for canning. It does not break down when exposed to high-acid conditions or after extended periods of heating which is important for canned pie fillings. Many Ace Hardware stores carry it and also some food co-ops.
(Makes 4 quarts)
Ingredients:
4 1/2 pounds fresh peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced
4 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups Clearjel Starch
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon kosher salt
4 1/2 cup cold water
1/2 cup lime or lemon juice
5 cups fresh raspberries
Directions:
Prepare water-bath canner for canning the jars of filling. In a 4-quart heavy pot, bring a large amount of water to boiling. Add sliced peaches; return just to simmering. Using a slotted spoon, transfer peaches to an extra-large bowl. Cover to keep hot. In a 6-quart heavy pot combine sugar, Clearjel, ginger, and salt. Stir in the 4 1/2 cups water. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture begins to thicken and bubble, stirring constantly. Stir in lime juice. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Immediately add peaches, stirring gently until combined. Fold in raspberries. Pack hot filling into hot sterilized quart canning jars, leaving a 1 1/4-inch head space. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process jars in boiling water canner for 30 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Adjust time for your altitude. When time is completed remove jars from canner to cool on wire rack. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, Canning,” Summer 2015.
Broken Raspberry Vinaigrette
Make up this raspberry vinaigrette to add a tangy punch of flavor to your salads or other foods.
(Makes about 1 cup)
Ingredients:
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup canola oil
1 tablespoon minced shallots
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Dash each of salt and pepper
1 cup raspberries
Directions:
In a bowl combine all ingredients except raspberries; whisk until well combined. Add raspberries; whisk until raspberries are well broken up in vinaigrette. Refrigerate if not using immediately. Source: Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, “Mediterranean Recipes,” 2017.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.