RaRa’s Pizzeria and Sandwiches serves up nostalgia

Susan’s grilled chicken salad comes mounded with chopped greens, shredded cheese, diced onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and egg. She brought her own dressing and opted out of the croutons, but she shares, “There is a generous serving of grilled chicken in this salad and the greens are fresh.”

Brandy Newman who just moved to the area from Melstone was having lunch with her daughter Chelsea Vohs. They ordered the most popular item on the menu, the bacon chicken sandwich, with a breaded chicken patty. Newman says, “The sandwich is delicious. It’s fresh and hot.”

While sons Nolan and Nick work in the kitchen, husband Monte helps out early in the mornings before he heads to his job at Pryor Creek Golf Course. Kim Duggan, married to Monte’s childhood friend, has been working at RaRa’s for the last three years. Rhonda says, “What I love is when people know someone in the restaurant.”

When you crave pizza and want a taste of nostalgia, head up the road to RaRa’s Pizzeria and Sandwiches.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0