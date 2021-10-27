Pretzel-Crusted Beef Schnitzel

In Montana, you are far more likely to find a nice chicken fried steak on a restaurant menu than an authentic schnitzel. While these close culinary cousins share some similarities, it’s worth noting a few tasty differences that will have you frying up your own schnitzel by the end of this column.

“Weiner Schnitzel” is an Austrian dish popularized in the U.S. by German immigrants and is usually made with veal. Chicken fried steak was, by most accounts, developed in Texas by German immigrants working in cattle country and made from beef. Both dishes use a process to either thin and/or tenderize the cuts of meat and are breaded and fried. From there, the similarities mostly end.

Schnitzel is often thinner and has a larger surface area, making for a larger crust ratio. Because of the thinness of the meat, the crust stays crisper than a chicken fried steak. While veal cutlets are the traditional form, you can “schnitzel” any of your favorite cut of meat — pork, chicken, turkey, lamb or beef — and come up with a variety of toppings that don’t distract from the great flavor and crispy, crunchy exterior.